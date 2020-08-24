BlackSoil Capital NBFC secured Rs 25 Cr via NCD

BlackSoil Capital has now secured INR 25 crore from the 60+ investors via a private placement of Non-convertible debentures, which is issued for a tenor of three years.

BlackSoil, focus primarily on the venture debt as well as real and structured real estate debt;

Its focus has now shifted to sectors that it expects will rebound faster in the Post Covid-19 era, such as Edtech, SaaS, healthcare, among others.

Commenting on the funding, Ankur Bansal, Director and Co-founder of BlackSoil, said,

“This is a huge validation of the robustness of our business model and our governance standards. The subscription has been received from several high net-worth families and corporates. This highlights strong investor confidence in our NBFC and that our investor base appreciates the critical role we are currently performing by providing innovative debt solutions to growth companies, SMEs and startups.”