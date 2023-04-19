Outrage on Social Media as Video of MillerKnoll CEO Owen’s Demands to Employees Goes Viral

Leaked video footage of a virtual meeting featuring MillerKnoll President and CEO Andi Owen has sparked controversy and criticism. Owen, who earned just shy of $5 million in total compensation last year, including $1.2 million in bonuses, appeared irate at the notion that employees lacked motivation due to the potential lack of incentives. In the video, Owen can be seen berating employees who expressed concerns about not receiving bonuses.

During the virtual meeting, employees raised questions about their bonuses, given the challenging circumstances that MillerKnoll, a well-known office furniture producer, faced during the pandemic. The company has experienced significant setbacks, with many offices and businesses operating remotely, leading to declining demand for office furniture.

However, Owen’s response was met with frustration and disappointment by employees, as she told them to “leave pity city” and criticized their lack of motivation. The leaked video has garnered widespread attention, with many expressing outrage at Owen’s dismissive attitude toward the workforce’s concerns.

Controversy Surrounds CEO Owen’s Compensation Package and Leadership Style

This incident has brought the spotlight on Owen’s hefty compensation package, which some employees and critics view as disproportionate to the company’s performance and the challenges faced by its workforce. As the CEO of a company that has faced financial difficulties, Owen’s response in the video has raised questions about leadership and employee relations within MillerKnoll.

The company recently decided to shut down a plant in Wisconsin, resulting in the unfortunate layoff of 162 employees. Owen’s words were caught on video during what seems to be an internal meeting, and the clip has since gone viral.“Questions came through about, ‘How can we stay motivated if we’re not going to get a bonus … What can we do? What can we do?’ “Some of them were nice, and some of them were not so nice.”

She said, “The most important thing we can do right now is focus on the things that we can control. None of us could’ve predicted COVID, none of us could’ve predicted supply chain, none of us could’ve predicted bank failures. But what we can do, is stay in front of our customers, provide the best customer service we can, get our orders out our door, treat each other well, be kind, be respectful, focus on the future, because it will be bright.”

The source of the leaked clip remains uncertain. One version, in which Miller’s face is sometimes blurred, was shared on TikTok on March 31st. Owen became visibly agitated as she insisted that employees must meet what seemed to be a sales target.

Outrage on Social Media as Video of MillerKnoll Demands CEO Owne to Employees Goes Viral

“Don’t ask about, ‘What are we going to do if we don’t get a bonus?’ Get the damn $26 million dollars,” Owen said. “Spend your time and your effort thinking about the $26 million dollars we need and not thinking about what you’re going to do if you don’t get a bonus. Alright? Can I get some commitment for that?”

“I had an old boss who said to me one time, ‘You can visit pity city, but you can’t live there.’ So people, leave pity city. Let’s get it done,” she concluded before adding, “have a great day.”

The video of Owen addressing employees was uploaded to Reddit and Twitter, and it sparked swift backlash from users who took offense at Owen’s requests.

