Toyota has issued a major recall impacting over 102,000 Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. The culprit? Manufacturing debris potentially left behind in the engine during production, raising concerns about premature engine failure.

The recall affects vehicles equipped with the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine, designated as the V35A. This particular engine equips various trims across both the Tundra and LX lineups. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the presence of this debris could lead to a number of problems, including crankshaft main bearing failure. Warning signs for drivers might include engine knocking, difficulty starting the vehicle, or even a complete loss of power while driving – a significant safety concern.

The good news is that the recall applies only to gasoline-powered models. Tundra and Lexus LX models with hybrid powertrains are not included. However, even for these excluded vehicles, Toyota documentation suggests that a failing engine in a hybrid Tundra might result in limited power output and warnings displayed on the dashboard and instrument cluster.

The exact number of potentially affected vehicles breaks down to roughly 95,800 Toyota Tundra trucks manufactured between November 2nd, 2021, and February 13th, 2023. Additionally, approximately 6,500 Lexus LX SUVs built between July 30th, 2021, and November 25th, 2022, are also part of the recall.

Toyota’s Efforts to Address the Machining Debris Issue in Engines

As of now, a permanent fix for the issue isn’t available. Toyota is currently working on a solution and assures owners that they will be notified by late July 2024. The automaker has emphasized that the repair will be performed under warranty at no cost to the vehicle owner.

This isn’t the first time Toyota has grappled with a recall related to engine issues. In 2010, the automaker faced a massive recall impacting millions of vehicles due to faulty accelerator pedals that could cause unintended acceleration. The incident significantly tarnished Toyota’s reputation for reliability, though the company has since undertaken significant efforts to improve quality control measures.

Owners of potentially affected vehicles can check the NHTSA website using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to confirm if their Tundra or Lexus LX is included in the recall. They can also reach out to their local Toyota or Lexus dealership for further information and to schedule a service appointment once a remedy becomes available.

While the exact cause of the machining debris issue remains unclear, this recall serves as a reminder of the importance of regular maintenance and staying informed about potential safety concerns with a vehicle. By addressing the problem proactively, Toyota aims to minimize the risk of engine failure and ensure the safety of its customers on the road.