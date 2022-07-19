Overview of Products from DistanceMatrix

Building routes in seconds and without extra spending is crucial for many businesses and websites. The distance count between points on a map becomes simple and fast with APIs from Distance Matrix. We provide versatile solutions for websites with different needs. You’ll find significant accuracy, momental responses, and worldwide coverage in every case.

Why Use Our APIs

We develop various types of APIs for developers with various and unique needs. With only valuable functions included, the interface stays crystal-clear. You spend the least of your time on adaptation without falling out of your regular work pace. Using any of our products will provide you with:

cost reduction on routes and time calculations for traveling;

constantly updating information about traffic and restrictions to compose more comfortable trips;

the accuracy of services comparable to Google and Bing;

worldwide coverage with quick responses (5 to 500 elements per second);

the simplified migration process from other APIs to Distance Matrix products.

Who Applies Our Developments?

There are different kinds of businesses tied to building routes and counting distances. We know how to minimize costs and simplify the workflow in each client’s case.

Food Delivery & Courier Services

Distance Matrix APIs build efficient routes for all couriers:

on-foot & public transport users;

car drivers;

cyclers.

APIs take the schedule, traffic jams, and other factors into consideration. It helps to build the fastest routes and shows customers an actual time for the courier to complete the order. Consequently, it reduces costs and shortens delivery time even during lunch and dinner rush hours. In our work cases, we minimize cost & distance calculations by five times or even more.

Taxi Services

Distance Matrix API helps taxi apps to define the client’s position more accurately and assign the nearest driver. Routes are built with a current road situation, restrictions, and traffic conditions taken into account. As a result, API usage shortens the waiting time and improves fuel efficiency.

Logistics & Transportation Companies

Distance Matrix API counts the best departure time and provides the road time with all stops. The matrix size is unlimited so that you can build accurate routes at any distance. As a result, you can precisely predict the delivery time.

The Distance Matrix API

The Distance Matrix API counts route duration for walkers, drivers, cyclers, and public transport riders. With departure time taken into account, a forecast becomes super accurate.

To use an API, you should enter two points on a map, and a program will return point coordinates, the distance, and the route time in JSON format. The algorithm is similar to Google’s services; migrating won’t feel unfamiliar.

The Asynchronous Distance Matrix API

This solution is created specifically for the logistics industry. It focuses on big data processing, not momentary responses. You get a reduced price and an unlimited matrix for 1M and more data points with a bit smaller responding speed. Developers can use the GET method for regular calculations and the POST method with large data sizes.

We recommend applying it as an automated API service or a manual calculation instrument. In the first case, the algorithm builds routes built without traffic modifications. In the second case, you upload a file with coordinates and receive results in Excel format.

The Geocoding API

The point of the Geocoding API is converting latitude/longitude values into human-readable addresses or producing a reverse operation. It is even more accurate than at Google services and has almost worldwide coverage.

This product from Distance Matrix is beneficial for delivery services and automatic address parsing and checking. Use it for a fair price, five times lower than other APIs.

Distance Matrix creates individual solutions and helps with implementing products in your workflow. In our portfolio, you’ll find many examples in all described industries. Contact us if you have any questions and check APIs’ documentation on the website for details.