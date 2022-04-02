Overwatch Announces Anniversary Remix Vol. 1 Event

In a blog post following the release of the Anniversary Remix Volume, Overwatch stated that this new action mode will give players the opportunity to acquire new skins and collect reimaginings of their favorite skins, while also allowing Blizzard developers to focus on Overwatch 2 Beta and future full version. The Overwatch Anniversary Remix combines the standard Overwatch seasonal and related events into segmented events, with battle modes reminiscent of the Mace Snowball Challenge, Lucioball, and a fight against the previous Normal skin color changes.

In addition to replaying seasonal game modes, the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event also offers players the chance to earn any weekly and seasonal challenge skins they may have missed. During the event, the first three weeks of challenges will return, giving players a chance to unlock popular skins they may have missed the first time around. In the future, there will be no summer games, archives, or similar events, but instead, players will have the opportunity to unlock all previous skins and some new skins for each event. In addition to being able to unlock any previous skins from previous events, players will also have access to “remixes” of some of the most commonly used skins in Overwatch 2.

As with all Overwatch Anniversary events, all previous seasonal cosmetics can be unlocked with gold or Anniversary loot. “Replaced” means that some of the favorite Overwatch 2 fan events that players know and love will be “remixed”, divided into three different volumes in the Anniversary Remix. What’s interesting about this event is that many of the old skins will be unlocked for players to buy, as well as new “hybrid” versions of the iconic Legendary skins. There are some amazing skins in the first part, but many players will look forward to new hybrid popular skins like Kendo Ka Genji or Ikebe Ash.

🚨 Event Drop 🚨 Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 ◄◄⠀▐▐ ⠀►► Tracklist

1. Expands to a three-part event

2. All game modes unlocked

3. Remixed Legendary skins

4. ICYMI Weekly Challenge skins

5. Play Vol. 1 on April 5 pic.twitter.com/IkUdSR1gRl — OVERWATCH (@PlayOverwatch) March 31, 2022

While the Anniversary Edition remix (yet) promises new skins, Blizzard has revealed that some of Overwatch’s most popular skins will be remixed, including Mage Mercy, Zealot Zenyatta, White Cat D. Va, and Evermore Reaper. Blizzard also announced that all of the skins, sprays, and player icons we’ve unlocked over the past six years will be coming to Overwatch, so rest assured that the work you do at one of Overwatch’s biggest events won’t be lost.

The annual Overwatch Anniversary event will bring back Overwatch Brawls and challenging missions from previous seasonal events, as well as new remixes of fan-favorite Legendary skins. In the past, the developers have explicitly confirmed in this event that all skins, sprays, and player icons will be carried over to Overwatch 2, which starts its closed beta on April 5th. While it’s nice to see new white versions of fan-favorite Legendary skins, no one on the Overwatch team seems to have thought they’d still be doing anniversary events in Overwatch, and that’s something they’ve created on short notice as we’re slowly getting to Overwatch 2.