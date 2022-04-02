Samsung TV presents plan to become NFT gateway

Samsung TV may soon be the new NFT gateway. This means that the manufacturer’s advanced televisions will allow consumers to explore non-fungible tokens more efficiently.

In a press release, Nifty Gateway—a company owned by the Winklevoss Twins, who are best known for suing Mark Zuckerberg but have since become crypto moguls—announced that it’s partnered with Samsung to bring NFTs to TVs.

Select Samsung smart TVs will have access to Nifty Gateway’s NFT marketplace, including the QLED and Neo QLED TVs. If you have a Samsung Micro LED TV or the Frame TV, you also have access to the app. That latter model is also the most obvious option for becoming an NFT delivery device since it exists to turn your TV into a display for art.

Samsung has positioned itself as a leader in the tech market for more than 15 years, manufacturing not only high-end TVs but also screens, smartphones, laptops and promoting the development of applications to simplify its users’ lives.

Up until now, the company claims to have sold over 60 million smart TVs around the world. This means that thanks to the partnership with Nifty Gateway, Samsung is opening the doors of NFT trading to a vast user base, promoting the growth and adoption of this emerging technology.

Duncan Cock Foster, co-founder of Nifty Gateway, said the Nifty team was excited to work with Samsung in developing an innovative experience that will allow them to reach billions of people, promoting the adoption of NFTs globally. A vision that Samsung could potentially help them achieve.

If you’re going to buy a TV for showing off NFTs, Samsung wants you to choose their models as a vessel for displaying the so-called works of art. As we reported when Samsung originally announced this integration at CES 2022, the company will offer a Smart Calibration tool to adjust the display settings on the TV to match an NFT’s preset values.

If you’re going to blow hundreds of dollars on something that looks like knock-off Simpsons art, it might as well look intentional. In a recent live stream, Samsung even showcased how Ambient Mode has been optimized for this particular use.

Samsung’s TVs won’t just display the NFTs. Nifty Gateway will provide access to its marketplace, so you can buy art with the click of your remote control. You can use a variety of payment methods, including a debit or credit card, and cryptocurrency.

And then, think about what brought you to the point that you’re willing to make a monetary transaction through the TV for rights to an image. Maybe before you do any of that, think about that time Nifty was hacked and thousands of dollars worth of art was stolen. Buying expensive digital goods with the click of a remote is probably a bad idea.