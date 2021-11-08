Overwatch Esports Star Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo Dies At 20

Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo was also named Rookie of the Year in the Overwatch League but unfortunately dies at the age of 20. Kim began her professional Overwatch career as a founding player of the Korean team RunAway, where he was named Most Valuable Player in OGN APEX Season 4 and won Overwatch Contenders Korea Season 2 on October 26. Kim started playing competitive Overwatch in 2016 with the main tank before going fantastic player support.

Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo rose to prominence in 2020 when he received the Rookie of the Year Award and quickly established himself as a valued member of the Fusion team. The alarm began his playing career with the Fusion Academy Contenders team before his OWL debut in 2020.

The alarm was an outstanding prospect for the organization’s academic team, Fusion University, at Overwatch Contenders from 2018 to 2019 as a novice player and earned over $ 10,000 for being the Top 4 of Overwatch APEX season 1. Since then he has amassed impressive stats that can be seen on the Overwatch League website – In 2019 he raised over $ 161,000 in four Fusion University tournaments, finishing in the top three places of four.

Last week, an Elk member of the Fusion team tweeted that ” Anxiety has been one of the sweetest and kindest people I have met. I met him on the line of the first season of the few contenders. Days ago and he was considered one of the best flexible media players this game has ever seen. He was finally able to make it into the Contenders League after two years where he and Fusion University won five titles and Alarm made it to the World Cup.

