Oyo Appoints Steve Albrecht As Non-Executive Board Member

Oyo Hotels announced on Tuesday the appointment of Dr. Steve Albrecht, an audit and corporate governance veteran, as a non-executive member of the board.

I’m honored to announce that Dr. W Steve Albrecht will be joining OYO as a non-executive director on the company's Board of Directors. Steve is an expert & a thought-leader who will help us deliver on sustainable growth, operational & service excellence. pic.twitter.com/GCTaKBmzH5 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) June 9, 2020

The company states that Albrecht will play a supervisory role in guiding the management in key business decisions. Formerly a Stanford professor, as well as president of the American Accounting Association, Albrecht is presently also on the board of US based, SkyWest Airlines, and the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies.

Recovering from a shaky 2019, Oyo, with its renewed focus on profitability and sustained growth is showing signs of a possible IPO in the near future. CEO and founder, Ritesh Agarwal, commented on the appointment, saying, “Steve is an expert and a thought leader who will help us delver on sustainable growth, operational and service excellence, and help us continue building a strong culture of corporate governance and accountability.”

Dr. Albrecht will join a board already consisting of titans of the service industry such as former Starbucks COO, Troy Alstead, as well as former president of Indigo Airline, Aditya Ghosh, and Sequoia Capital managing director, Mohit Bhatnagar, to name a few.

