F5 secured seed funding round led by Venture Catalysts

India’s first integrated incubator Venture Catalysts has now revealed that it has invested an undisclosed amount in the retail aggregator F5.

The company which is founded by the IIM-Lucknow batch mates Raghav Arora and Lalit Kumar Aggarwal in the year 2018. F5 offers opportunities for its partner vendors to upsell and cross-sell their products, ranging from refreshments to services.

Speaking on the solutions offered, Raghav Arora, Co-founder of F5, said,

“Our consumers wanted us to have physical stores and be near them for their immediate needs. Just a couple of months back, we decided to cater to this demand by partnering with already existing vendors. We have so far partnered with 20+ such vendors, and have plans to partner with 5,000+ vendors within NCR only. For customers, we are a brand for their workplace needs that is fresher and more authentic. For our vendors, we have become their access point for multiple partnerships that can boost their business and revenues. F5 is also becoming a unique supply chain for many tech and non-tech consumer brands.”

