OYO IPO Valuation Falls In Private Market After SoftBank’s Reported Markdown

According to the latest reports, OYO’s IPO valuation has gone down by USD 6.5 billion. Approximately 12.3 lakhs shares of the company were sold in the private market whereas 1.6 lakh shares were sold in the previous week. Go through the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the IPO valuation

“Last year, transactions (of OYO shares) in private markets happened at around USD 8 billion range but in the recent past transactions are happening up to USD 6.5 billion valuation,” Analah Capital CEO & Founder Vaishali Dhankani said in an e-mailed response. Dhankani, who is also the CEO of Tradeunlisted.com, a tech-based distribution platform for private equity, said some of OYO’s “past distractions seem to have gone away and one anticipates a stronger bottom line and sticking to its knitting.” Last month, in a regulatory filing OYO reported a revenue of Rs 1,459.32 crore in the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

What is an IPO?

For people who don’t know what IPO means, it stands for initial public offering. In layman’s terms, it means when a private institution offers its shares to the public for the very first time. If a company wants to hold an IPO, it should match all the requirements mentioned by the SEC. IPO does prove to be beneficial for the companies as it gives them a chance to earn money by selling their shares to the public. When holding an IPO, companies do need help. They go to investment banks that help them set the price for the IPO, market the IPO, etc.

About OYO

OYO is one of the most popular platforms for hotels. It is a platform that gives hotels the power to put themselves out on their OYO platforms so that they can be seen and trusted. OYO is a trusted brand therefore, whichever hotels are on the OYO platform are considered to be trustworthy. It gives small hotels and businesses a chance to increase their earnings and make their lifestyle better. By using technology effectively, the company does find ways to increase the revenue of hotels by increasing the demand. The company has the best professionals working for it, so it makes sure it is able to achieve most of its targets. It has provided a convenient platform for people to book rooms instantly and also to compare prices and see which place suits them the best. With a lot of options to choose from, people can actually select the hotel that suits their needs and budget.