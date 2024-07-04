InCred Wealth and Investment has provided Rs 416.85 crore (about $50 million) to Ritesh Agarwal’s OYO in a historic move, the company’s first large capital round in almost three years. This cash infusion coincides with a critical moment for OYO, which is focused on growing its worldwide footprint and profitability.

Credits: The Financial Express

Valuation Shake-Up: From $10 Billion to $2.38 Billion

According to Entrackr, this latest investment values OYO at Rs 19,756 crore (approximately $2.38 billion), reflecting a dramatic 76% drop from its peak valuation of $10 billion. This significant valuation adjustment underscores the dynamic nature of the startup world. The deal gives InCred a 2.11% stake in OYO, achieved through the issuance of 14,37,41,379 Series G CCPS at Rs 29 each, as detailed in regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

Fueling Growth and Global Ambitions

The infusion of funds is set to turbocharge OYO’s growth strategy. The Gurugram-based traveltech giant plans to channel this capital towards expansion, potential acquisitions, and refining its business operations. Highlighting its global ambitions, OYO recently launched its first luxury hotel, the Palette Royal Reflections Hotel and Spa, in Dubai.

Financial Turnaround: From Struggle to Stability

OYO’s financial situation has significantly improved. With an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 888 crore ($107 million) in FY24, the company reported a significant increase from Rs 274 crore ($33 million) in FY23. Part of the reason for this remarkable rise in gross margins to Rs 2,508 crore ($302 million) from Rs 2,350 crore ($283 million) in the previous fiscal year is the addition of 6,000 residences and 5,000 hotels worldwide. Additionally, operating expenses dropped dramatically from 19% of GBV in FY23 to 14% in FY24.

Achieving Profitability Milestones

Founder Ritesh Agarwal recently celebrated OYO’s first annual net profit of Rs 100 crore in FY24, marking eight consecutive EBITDA-positive quarters. This milestone underscores OYO’s capability to maintain profitability while scaling operations, a rare achievement in the competitive traveltech sector.

Historical Context: Microsoft’s Bet and SoftBank’s Revaluation

The path of OYO has not been without its hiccups. Microsoft made a $5 million investment in the company in August 2021, valuing it at around $9.6 billion. Major investor SoftBank, however, reduced its valuation to $2.7 billion in 2022. The difficulties OYO encountered due to operational obstacles and market instability were brought to light by this abrupt correction.

IPO Plans on the Horizon

Despite positive financial strides, OYO has withdrawn its IPO application twice due to unfavorable market conditions. However, plans are in motion to refile its draft prospectus, potentially post-refinancing a $450 million loan expected by next quarter. This move could significantly boost investor confidence and pave the way for OYO’s public listing.

Future Funding and Strategic Growth

In addition to the recent capital influx, OYO is reportedly in the advanced stages of raising another Rs 1,000 crore (approximately $120 million) from the family offices of prominent Indian corporate leaders and stock market experts. This prospective funding highlights strong interest from high-net-worth individuals, further bolstering OYO’s growth and innovation plans.

Impact of the Investment

The latest funding from InCred Wealth and Investment is poised to create several positive outcomes for OYO:

Improved Market Position: By increasing its property portfolio and improving service offerings, OYO can improve its market position with additional funding, particularly in foreign countries.

Increased Investor Confidence: Getting a sizable investment amid tumultuous times can boost investor confidence and possibly lead to an increase in funding prospects.

Operational Efficiency: OYO will be able to optimize its operations and provide partners and customers with better value thanks to improved financial KPIs and lower operational costs.

Strategic Acquisitions: OYO can now explore strategic acquisitions that support its long-term growth goals thanks to the finance.

Conclusion

OYO has reached a major turning point in its development with its latest investment round, which was spearheaded by InCred Wealth and Investment. This fresh investment is essential for OYO to drive development, expand its worldwide footprint, and accomplish its strategic objectives as it negotiates shifting values and aims for continuous profitability. As OYO uses this money to bolster its position in the cutthroat traveltech sector, the upcoming months will be critical.