The OYO Resurrection Plan and Lightning Takeover in Japan
Founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal Reaches Out On His Views For The New Year

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessIndia NewsStartups

OYO Rooms Founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal, took to Twitter recently to express his views on the year gone by as well as plans for the company going forward.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms

OYO has faced a difficult year, with hoards of customers complaining on social media about unconfirmed bookings, poor customer service, and slow, or sometimes ineffective refund procedures. Moreover, the company seems to have lost its standing in the hospitality industry, with over 200 hotels allegedly breaking ties with the chain. 

The founder and CEO expressed his aim of “optimizing” the company for “sustainable long-term, accretive growth”. He stressed on the focus on technology and innovation in 2020 in order to better serve customers and shareholders. 

Mr. Agarwal also took the opportunity to thank the Oyo faithfuls and apologize to those who faced grievances while interacting with Company. Response to the statement was largely positive, with comments supporting the Company’s positive view of the future, though many expressed doubts regarding Oyo’s ability to rectify lingering issues.

Oyo’s expansion into Japan too, was touched upon by Mr. Agarwal, who proudly announced the brand’s presence in 73 cities, with 200+ hotels. Since its entry into the Japanese market, the company has become the “#1 most widely present hotel brand”. The CEO further expands his view for the brand going forward, namely, sustainable growth and operational excellence, to the core goals of the company’s ventures in Japan

 

 

 

