KukuFM secured $5.5M in Series A funding round

Kuku FM, which is a Mumbai based vernacular audio platform, has now secured $5.5 million in the funding round of Series A led by the Vertex Ventures with the existing investors Shunwei Capital, 3One4 Capital, and India Quotient.

Commenting on the funding round, Lal Chand Bisu, CEO and Co-founder, said,

“I’ve always believed in the power of knowledge and education. Growing up in a small town of Rajasthan, I have experienced, first-hand, the impact that easy access to quality content can have on a person.”

Piyush Kharbanda, Partner at Vertex Ventures, said,

“While a lot has rightfully been said about the opportunity in the content space in India, we have not seen many companies vying for the share of ear of the Indian consumer. We believe that there is a fairly large opportunity in catering to the audio content needs of the regional language user, and Bisu, Vinod, and Vikas are building a platform that is well positioned to be the market leader in the space. We are excited to partner and team along with Shunwei, 3one4, and IQ to support and be a part of the journey.”

Comments

comments