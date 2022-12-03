OYO to cut 10% employee base, to let go 600 from tech and hire 250 in sales

According to recent reports, OYO has made an announcement regarding cutting 600 jobs in the technology and verticle fields and hire approximately 250 members in relationship management teams. Read the entire article to learn mote about this news piece.

About the teams

Oyo founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, “We will be doing all that we can to ensure that most of the people we are having to let go, are gainfully employed. Every member of the Oyo team and I myself will proactively endorse the strength of each of these employees.”

“Oyo is downsizing its product and engineering, corporate headquarters and the Oyo vacation homes teams, while it adds people to the partner relationship management and the business development teams. Oyo will downsize 10 percent of its 3700-employee base, which includes fresh hiring of 250 members and letting go of 600 employees,” the company said in a statement.

The process of downsizing is also taking place in teams that were into developing pilots or busy with the proof of concepts, but the leaders wont listen. The company is in a mood to help all the people are leaving. The company will be helping the employees with outplacement.

“It is unfortunate that we are having to part ways with a lot of these talented individuals who have made valuable contributions to the company.”

“As OYO grows and a need for some of these roles emerges in the future, we commit to reaching out to them first and offering them the opportunity,” Agarwal added.

About OYO

