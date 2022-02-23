Ozzy Osbourne is interested in crypto gambling investing

Better known as “Ozzy Osbourne”, John Michael Osbourne is a famous rock musician that has had a number of hits to have been released throughout a career that has seen his status be one that has taken him all around the world. Of course, he is perhaps most famous for being the lead singer and founding member of the iconic Black Sabbath band, although many others may know him for the TV show that featured him and his family.

Despite all of the various musical awards that he has managed to achieve throughout his legendary career, though, others might also be aware of one of his other major passions: gambling. Indeed, his love for gambling is something that has seen developers pay homage to, with NetEnt having partnered with him to create a slot using his brand, being one of the many music-themed crypto slots that are available to play. The slot was released in 2019 and joined a number of other iconic bands who had been provided with their own slot game by one of the industry’s biggest developers and leaders.

Ozzy Osbourne to launch his own NFTs

Coincidentally, the rockstar has recently become interested in crypto and has since revealed on his Twitter platform that he would be launching his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto coins.

The NFTs are going to be called the CryptoBatz Collection and he has had a hand in designing these, whilst also being involved in releasing them once they are made available. The NFTs will be possible to combine with SupDucks and other series of coins, thus allowing the NFT to evolve and turn into something that is completely unique.

Ozzy has revealed that the NFT collection to be created has been devoted to one of the most unforgettable moments within his career, with the 1982 concert in Des Moines, Iowa, having been used as the source of inspiration. This is because it is the concert where he chewed off the top of the bat’s head; a moment that has gone down in history.

It perhaps should not come as a surprise that the former Black Sabbath man is looking to take the risk on NFTs due to his affinity and passion for gambling activities, with the NFT industry having been worth billions last year. Despite this, there will be some that will be intrigued with what may happen once the coins are released.

Ozzy is interested in investing in blockchain casinos

To further highlight his interest in the gambling sector, Ozzy Osbourne is also said to be interested in investing in blockchain casinos, thus combining it with his apparent passion for crypto, too. He already has a project that has started, as he has invested in Metal Casino, although it is not quite known whether he has any others at the moment.

It is claimed that he is interested in making sure that the casinos that he invests in are trustworthy and are dedicated to serving their customers, whilst he also feels as though he is young again by involving himself in an innovative project that is digitally based.

Will it work out for him?

Ozzy Osbourne is known for being a larger-than-life character and one that has had his issues in the past, however it would be incredibly interesting to see what the future holds in regard to the NFTs and the investments that he makes in regard to the crypto gambling market.

With the following that he has managed to create for himself over the years, there is every chance that he will be able to experience a huge amount of success given the platform he has, although it will certainly be something to watch very closely; as is everything that Ozzy Osbourne does!