Pakistan banks to use blockchain for implementing KYC

The Pakistan banks association plans to use blockchain to implement know-your-customer policies. It is going to be a significant step for the banking industry of the country because they have never been known for being on top of technology. The banking association signed a project contract on March 2nd to build a blockchain-based eKYC platform, reported the daily times.

Significance of this move

Pakistan doesn’t have a very good reputation when it comes to terrorism control and global peace. However, with this new KYC mechanism, the banks could improve their anti-money laundering capabilities and also counter-terrorism. This comes under a new initiative that the State bank of Pakistan is leading. Many other banks and international organizations are also participating in this initiative. It includes Citibank, Commercial bank of China and Deutsche bank.

Apart from this, the implementation of blockchain will also put Pakistan at the forefront of innovation. It will even improve operational efficiencies, speed up and optimize the customer onboarding experience. All in all, it is going to be a major net positive for the banks of Pakistan.

The authorities in Pakistan have delegated the task of building the blockchain-based eKYC platform to Avanza Group. They are planning to name the platform “Consonance”, and it will also be used by banks to exchange customer data in a standardized manner. However, customers will be asked for permission on whether they would want to share their information with other banks.

Benefits of using blockchain

Increased security: Blockchain is a highly secure system that uses cryptography to prevent unauthorized access and tampering. By using blockchain, banks can protect their data and transactions from hacks and fraud. Improved efficiency: Blockchain can streamline the banking process by eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing the time it takes to process transactions. This can lead to faster and cheaper transactions for both the bank and its customers. Lower costs: Blockchain can reduce the costs associated with maintaining a traditional banking infrastructure, such as data storage and processing. This can help banks save money and provide better services to their customers. Increased transparency: Blockchain provides a transparent and auditable record of transactions, which can increase trust and accountability between banks and their customers.

