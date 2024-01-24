Palworld has already surpassed Counter-Strike 2’s record for the most concurrent players to occupy second place on Steam’s list of all-time concurrent gamers. The new action-RPG has over 1.85 million players at once on Steam, according to a statement made earlier today, January 23, by Pocketpair, the creator of Palworld. This is an enormous accomplishment since, as you can see from the Steam data below, it surpasses the all-time concurrent player record set by Counter-Strike 2.

Presently, Palworld holds the second position as the largest game on Steam in terms of concurrent players, trailing only Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, which holds the top place with an astounding 3.2 million players at once. If Palworld hopes to unseat PUBG for the top slot, its work will be cut out for it.

Developer and publisher Pocketpair said on X, citing Palworld’s latest concurrent player milestone:

“Thank you for playing the game even though it is a weekday! “The team is working hard to ensure that you can enjoy the game even more comfortably.”

Additionally, according to Pocketpair, Palworld has sold more than six million copies in just four days. Early access to the game was made available on PC and Xbox platforms last Friday. It may be found on Game Pass as well.

According to its developer, Palworld is an “action-adventure survival game” where users may engage in combat, create bases, and find and capture Pals for use in base development. Many of Palworld’s monster designs are very similar to Pokémon’s, even though Pokémon and Palworld have quite distinct tones and playing styles. This has led to claims that some of Palworld’s monster designs may have been copied rather than merely inspired by Pokémon.

Palworld continues success

It was a greater Steam launch than Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077, as we revealed only yesterday when Palworld surpassed 1,582,482 million concurrent players on Steam. Palworld has accomplished a remarkable feat, especially considering those two games are from well-known creators. Palworld was just the sixth game on Steam to ever exceed one million concurrent players when it first happened. It’s interesting to note that it achieved that milestone before Cyberpunk 2077.

Additionally, Palworld remains in early access. Should Pocketpair be able to maintain its present player base until the game’s hypothetical 1.0 launch, we could witness this concurrent player count surpassing that milestone.

What SteamChart says?

According to SteamCharts, Palworld now has more than 1.84 million players, making it the game with the second-highest peak player count on the platform. This places it somewhat over the 2023 top of 1.8 million for Counter-Strike 2, Valve’s tactical game. Taking into account the history of the Counter-Strike series and the free-to-play nature of Valve’s game, it’s quite an accomplishment.

Palworld is expected to be around for a while, therefore the game’s possibilities are endless. Although the game can only be found on Xbox systems and PCs for now, PlayStation has responded to the demand for Palworld on the platform by promising Sony players that they will soon be able to enjoy all the fun too. There’s still a ton of stuff to come because the game is still in Early Access, and maybe Pocket Pair’s financial success will enable them to realize Palworld’s full potential.