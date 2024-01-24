Nintendo is paying tribute to Princess Peach by releasing a collection of Joy-Cons in fitting colors. Princess Peach: Showtime! and a pair of pastel pink Joy-Con controllers will be released on March 22, the business said on X (Twitter) on Tuesday. For a brief while, the duo may be purchased from the Nintendo Store and “select retailers.” The business hasn’t disclosed the price, but it’s probably reasonable to assume that they will cost $80, which is the normal pricing for a Joy-Con pair.

As part of a batch released last summer, Nintendo already sells a pastel pink left Joy-Con along with a pastel yellow right one. Thus, if we are being precise, it looks like half of a controller is the whole original portion of Peach’s long-overdue homage. Inquiring about whether the pastel pink tint in Peach’s set is the same as the one in the pink/yellow combination as it seems to be in the promotional photos below, Engadget contacted Nintendo. If we get an update, we’ll update this article.

Princess Peach: Showtime is the main event, of course, and the themed Joy-Cons are only its undercard. With the ever-present heroine in distress taking heroic center stage in a tale about rescuing a theater (the Hamlet type, not the Barbenheimer kind) from the evil Grape and the Sour Bunch, the pseudo-platformer was revealed at the September Nintendo Direct.

The flying star named Stella, the theater’s protector, has given Peach a ribbon that she may use as a whip-like weapon. Her function could be comparable to that of Prince Florian in Super Mario Wonder and Cappy in Super Mario Odyssey. Peach may also use her dramatic quick-change skills to shift into a detective, ninja, cowboy, patisserie, Kung-Fu artist, and swashbuckler. This allows her to give her mustachioed admirer, McGuffin, in Mario’s stories some amusing power-ups to offset his.

Showtime and Pink Joy-Cons, that is, Princess Peach

The pastel pink Nintendo Joy-Cons will be available alongside Princess Peach: Showtime when it launches on March 22. With the pink Joy-Cons costing up to $20 more than the regular $59.99 price tag for AAA titles, Nintendo sells Princess Peach: Showtime for that amount. Princess Peach will go on a solitary trip in this brand-new action-adventure platformer, taking on several roles to assist her overcome hurdles and more.

