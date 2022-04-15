Parag Agrawal, The CEO of twitter tells the Employees Company not ‘held hostage’ by the offer of Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Space X and Tesla, requested to acquire microblogging website Twitter Inc on Thursday. According to Bloomberg, Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal consoled the employees, saying that the firm isn’t “held hostage” by Musk’s proposal.

According to the allegation, Agrawal was assisting employees on the organization’s Slack notifying administrators. “We as employees decide what happens,” he said, encouraging the delegates to keep focused.

According to the report, Agrawal stated that the board is operating in the best interests of investors when a representative queried whether the organization is accepting all potential very wealthy people to the board.

“I have a strong belief that folks who are critical of our government, their voice is something that we should emphasize so that we can learn and develop,” Agrawal added.

Musk recommended a $41.39 billion purchase of the microblogging service. He has offered $54.20 a share, a 38 percent premium over the closing price of Twitter’s stock on April 1, the last trading day before Musk purchased the majority ownership in the company.

Elon Musk recently rejected the organization’s much-anticipated proposal to join the Twitter board.

Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest investor on April 4, after acquiring a 9.2 percent interest in the company. Musk claims 73.5 million shares of common stock in his own right. Musk’s position on Twitter is seen as a separate business, implying that Musk is a long-term financial backer aiming to minimize his trading of stocks.

Elon Musk stated in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, “Since making my prediction, I’ve come to see that the organization’s current structure can neither prosper nor support this cultural fundamental. Twitter should be restructured as a privately held company.”

“My proposal is my best and final deal, and if it isn’t accepted, I will have to reconsider my position as an investor,” he continued.