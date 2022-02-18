Log In Register
PATERNITY LEAVE BY TWITTER CEO-BREAKING TABOO

Annu Mandal
InspirationNewsTrending

CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal has announced that he’ll be taking paternity leave for “a few weeks” as he is expecting his second child. Agrawal is married to Vineeta Agrawal. She is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm. This new announcement has opened many eyes to the concept of paternity leaves as the corporate world only used to give maternity leaves to women(also very few companies provide maternity leaves till now). Paternity leave still has been a taboo in society and these baby steps by appealing personalities are going to be a good start in tackling the patriarchal society.

The CEO is getting the best responses from Twitter users ever since the announcement. People are not shying away from supporting paternity leave on Twitter.  Here are some of the positive tweets taking a stand for paternity leave.

Along with many people Anushka Sharma, an Indian actress, also praises Parag for his rightful decision. She says “About time this will normalized!”. Since this is not the first time an Indian personality has taken paternity leave. Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer of Team India also husband of Anushka Sharma, has also taken paternity leave from cricket. Although, this hasn’t really impressed the Indian fans at that time.

According to Twitter policy, the company provides 20 weeks of parental leaves for the employees. This has made people question the CEO for the “few weeks” leave. The co-founder and executive chairperson of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, suggested taking a leave for as much he needed.

We believe it’s high time that we should all break this taboo together. A child deserves the love and attention of both parents instead of just giving responsibility to the mother. While maternity leaves are considered typical in India, we are racing behind for paternity leaves. Many countries have taken steps to give full paid parental leaves to both the parents like Finland and Sweden.

 

 

