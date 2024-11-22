Path of Exile 2 is set to launch its beta on December 6, and early previews suggest it will be a major evolution of the action role-playing game (ARPG) formula that captivated fans with its predecessor. This upcoming release promises new features, classes, and gameplay enhancements, and after spending time with several of its characters, it’s clear this sequel is shaping up to be something truly special.

Mercenary Class: A Shooter-Inspired Twist

Among the standout features in Path of Exile 2 is the new Mercenary class, which offers a refreshing change from traditional ARPG mechanics. Unlike the typical sword-and-sorcery approach, the Mercenary plays more like a top-down shooter. Armed with a crossbow, players begin by shooting bolts at enemies, and as they progress, they unlock a variety of abilities such as rapid-fire rounds, sniping, grenades, and elemental effects like freezing and fire.

This shift in gameplay style is intentional, with the developers drawing inspiration from shooter games. Grinding Gear Games’ Jonathan Rogers explained how the team embraced the challenge of transforming Path of Exile’s gameplay into something more akin to a shooter. While the Mercenary class may not be my favorite, it is a compelling choice for players new to the ARPG genre, especially those familiar with shooter mechanics.

However, the Mercenary’s reliance on frequent reloads—especially when switching between firing modes or running out of ammunition—creates moments of downtime that may not be ideal for all players. This minor drawback, particularly in the early game, could be a turnoff for some, but it’s worth noting that as you progress, the Mercenary starts to feel more potent and dynamic.

Early Gameplay: Building Power and Customization

As you advance through the game, particularly around the graveyard section, the Mercenary begins to come into its own. By this point, players have access to powerful abilities like a grenade launcher, ice guns, and fire shots that set enemies ablaze and push them back with force. This variety of skills allows for dynamic combat that encourages players to experiment and find a playstyle that suits their preferences.

The Mercenary’s power also grows thanks to the Passive Skill Tree, which provides numerous ways to further enhance your character’s abilities. With each unlocked bonus, you can fine-tune your playstyle and create a build that complements your preferred combat strategies, making the progression feel rewarding.

Endgame Teasers: Hours of Content Await

While the core campaign of Path of Exile 2 offers around 25 hours of gameplay through Acts 1-3, the real meat of the game lies in the endgame content. In a behind-closed-doors preview, Grinding Gear Games gave a sneak peek into several endgame modes that will keep players hooked long after the campaign concludes.

One notable mode, the Trial of Sekhemas, challenges players to complete a series of rooms filled with unique hurdles like filling a blood chalice by defeating enemies or surviving waves of increasingly difficult enemies. These rooms culminate in a boss fight, and players are rewarded with keys, relics, and loot based on how far they progress. If you die or take too many hits, you’ll be sent back to the beginning, creating a high-stakes experience.

Another exciting feature is the Temple of Chaos, a difficult endgame mode with modifiers like “Blood Globules” and “Shocking Turrets” that increase the difficulty as you fight to survive, complete objectives, and deal with new hazards. Completing these challenges will unlock powerful rewards, making the endgame feel both challenging and rewarding.

Uber Pinnacle Boss: The Ultimate Challenge

For those looking for the hardest content in the game, Path of Exile 2 introduces the Uber Pinnacle boss, which promises a brutal challenge for long-time players. Accessing this boss will require special keys, and the rewards are said to be worth the effort. The inclusion of this boss adds a layer of excitement for veteran players who are eager for a tough test of their skills.

Additionally, the game will feature a new gem system that allows players to socket special gems into their Passive Skill Tree, enhancing their abilities and offering a new layer of customization. With an entirely unique Atlas Skill Tree tied to endgame modes, players will be able to tailor their characters even further, optimizing their builds for specific challenges.

Path of Exile 2: A Free-to-Play Sequel with Early Access

Path of Exile 2 will be free to play, but early access begins on December 6, with players able to buy a $30 supporter key to access the game and receive in-game currency. Longtime players of the original Path of Exile who have spent $500 or more in the past decade will get free access as a thank-you for their loyalty.

With an incredible amount of content to explore, including eight endgame modes, a variety of playable classes, and countless loot to chase, Path of Exile 2 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting ARPGs in years. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, the upcoming sequel promises to deliver hours of thrilling, action-packed gameplay.