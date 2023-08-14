PayPal cryptocurrencies hub gets rolled out for exclusive customers

Payments giant PayPal revised its terms and conditions to add Cryptocurrencies Hub, a service that enables users to retain and interact with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in their PayPal account. The PayPal cryptocurrencies hub would roll out to specially selected users only. PayPal also announced the dollar-backed stablecoin PayPal United States Dollar (PYUSD). Bitcoin enthusiasts and experts say that for PayPal to be able to successfully reposition itself as a crypto-inclusive platform, the Cryptocurrencies Hub is essential. In addition to other features, the service will support cryptocurrency sales and purchases. Holders of PYUSD will have access to a network where they may exchange it for US dollars as well as other cryptocurrencies that PayPal supports, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC).

What does the Hub offer?

The most recent version of PayPal’s terms and conditions outlines the requirements for customers who want to utilize the network for cryptocurrency. In a nutshell, the aforesaid details of terms and conditions offer the following things a user can choose to do with the Paypal Cryptocurrencies Hub:

Buy Crypto Assets

Hold Crypto Assets

Sell Crypto Assets, including using the proceeds to pay for purchases through your PayPal account

Convert between PYUSD and another Crypto Asset

Send Crypto Assets

Receive Crypto Assets

View market information and educational content

The PayPal Cryptocurrencies Hub service, according to the business firm, will enable cryptocurrency sales and purchases. Additionally, it will make it easier for PayPal users to pay for goods with the proceeds from the sale of their cryptocurrency holdings.

Clauses of Requirements

For currency conversions between PYUSD and other crypto assets, the PayPal Cryptocurrencies Hub will be essential. PayPal clarified further that any balance in a client’s “Cryptocurrencies Hub” signifies their right of ownership in the quantity of each crypto asset displayed. The actual digital Crypto Assets themselves would not be kept in your Crypto Asset balance.

The new tools won’t be available to all PayPal customers, though, as the corporation will choose who has access to it. To begin with, a PayPal user must have “a personal PayPal account and a Balance Account in good standing” to be eligible for Cryptocurrencies Hub. PayPal will also confirm the necessary identifying information, which includes the users’ names, addresses, dates of birth, and taxpayer identification numbers.

As soon as the feature is available, Cryptocurrencies Hub will be directly connected to the user’s PayPal account and accessible with their current login information.

The introduction of PayPal USD sparked conflicting rumours about its influence on cryptocurrency, dividing the crypto community. The company also cautioned that it is entirely the users’ responsibility to keep their account information, passwords, and other identification numbers secure and under their confidential control.

PayPal reported in an official statement, “You can only use your Cryptocurrencies Hub as part of your Balance Account by accessing it through your personal PayPal account. If you are a Hawaii resident, we will not allow you to establish a PayPal Cryptocurrencies Hub at this time.”

Conclusion

While many believe PYUSD will expedite Ether’s adoption in mainstream digital trading, the community warns that if the same gains widespread usage, it might also cause problems for asset personalization and decentralization. The “freeze funds” and “wipefrozenfunds” functions found in PYUSD’s smart contract have been called out by several smart contract auditors as textbook examples of centralized attack vectors in Solidity contracts.

The PayPal cryptocurrencies hub also mentions that it is vital to remember that chosen users to whom this feature would be applicable are going to have a balance in their Cryptocurrencies Hub, but they would not own the digital assets. Instead, Paxos or other authorized service providers will handle the custody, trading, and transfer functions for these cryptocurrencies.

“Your usage of the Cryptocurrencies Hub may be contingent upon your maintaining an active Balance Account and a personal PayPal account, as well as our verification of the necessary identifying information you supply to us”, PayPal said.

