Sam Bankman-Fried arrested as court revokes bail

On August 11, a judge revoked Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail after finding that the disgraced Bitcoin guru had repeatedly attempted to tamper witnesses against him. As a result, Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested and led out of the courtroom.

Revocation of Bail: What Happened?

Bankman-Fried bowed his head as Judge Lewis A. Kaplan went into great detail about why he thought the Californian had repeatedly exceeded the terms of his package of $250 million bail to the point where Judge Kaplan could no longer guarantee the community’s safety, including the safety of the prosecution’s witnesses, without the 31-year-old being imprisoned.

Bankman-Fried removed his tie and suit jacket once the session was concluded, giving his watch and other personal items to his attorneys. His hands were shackled in front of him, and there was the ringing of handcuffs. U.S. marshals then escorted him out of the courtroom.

Fallen Warrior or Fraud?

It was a dramatic fall for a man who, according to the prosecution, presented himself to Congress as “a saviour of the cryptocurrency industry” and paid celebrities like Larry David, Tom Brady, and Stephen Curry to promote his ventures.

To influence cryptocurrency regulation in Washington, according to the prosecution, Bankman-Fried stole billions and billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits to fund his businesses and speculative venture investments, make charitable contributions, and spend tens of millions of dollars on illegal campaign donations to Democrats and Republicans.

How does Justice view Sam Bankman-Fried?

Judge Kaplan stated that there was reason to believe Bankman-Fried had attempted to “tamper with witnesses at least twice” since his arrest in December 2022, most recently by revealing to a reporter the private writings of a key witness against him and in January 2023 when he contacted FTX’s general counsel via an encrypted message.

The court stated that after considering all the evidence, he concluded that Bankman-Fried had attempted to sway both potential trial witnesses “and quite likely others whose names we don’t even know” to “back off, to have them hedge their cooperation with the government.”

According to the judge’s detention order, Judge Kaplan had reason to think Bankman-Fried had tried witness tampering, a federal offence. The defence team for Bankman-Fried maintained that their client had no malicious intent and shouldn’t go to prison for attempting to shield his reputation from a steady stream of negative press.

Further Developments to occur: Unclear

Reuters stated that Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested during the most recent session. His parents were in attendance in the courtroom. The location of Bankman-Fried has not yet been determined. However, prosecutor Danielle Sassoon recommended that Bankman-Fried be kept at the Putnam County Correctional Facility, which has a medium level of security. As a result, he will have access to an online laptop to review the material before his trial.

The New York Times depicts Sassoon as taking a strong stance on Bankman-Fried’s activities despite his apparent forbearance in selecting a holding facility. She is reported there as saying that “no set of release conditions” can guarantee the safety of the neighbourhood and that the defendant is “intent on exploiting the conditions of release.”

A minute entry in Bankman-Fried’s case docket reveals that Bankman-Fried’s bond has been revoked and the “defendant [was] ordered remanded” during the hearing, even though the whole current hearing has not been made public.

Known for the FTX debacle, Sam Bankman-Fried, an MIT graduate and the son of Stanford professors, rose to prominence as an industry spokesperson as he became one of the wealthiest. His business abruptly shut down last year due to a run on deposits. SBF acknowledged sloppy record keeping but refuted any misconduct that was done on purpose.

