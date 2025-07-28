In a major shift toward embracing digital currency, PayPal is now rolling out its “Pay with Crypto” payment option that allows U.S. merchants of all sizes to accept over 100 different cryptocurrencies, ranging from Bitcoin and Ethereum to niche and novelty tokens.

Introduction

PayPal’s new offering makes it easier for small and mid sized businesses to reach a global audience by accepting crypto payments that are instantly converted into U.S. dollars. With fees significantly lower than traditional credit card processing, the move could reshape commerce for digital friendly retailers.

What the New Service Offers

Merchants can now opt in to accept a broad range of coins via PayPal’s checkout system. Buyers connect their existing crypto wallets (such as Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, Kraken, Binance, Phantom or Exodus), pay with crypto, and PayPal handles the conversion flow—from crypto → stablecoin (PYUSD) → USD—usually in real time.

For the first year, merchants pay a promotional rate of 0.99% per transaction, increasing to 1.5% thereafter—both below the 1.5–3.5% range typical of most international credit card sales (averaging 1.57% in 2024). PayPal estimates this can cut transaction costs by up to 90% compared to traditional cross border fees.

Why It Matters for Merchants

By unlocking instant crypto conversion into fiat and using PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, the system removes much of the complexity traditionally associated with accepting digital assets. Merchants benefit from quicker access to funds, lower fees, and the ability to earn ~4% rewards simply by holding PYUSD in their accounts.

Frank Keller, PayPal’s Executive VP, added that although blockchain payments aren’t mainstream yet, the shift to on chain commerce is accelerating—and PayPal aims to help lead that change.

Technical Implementation & Support

The platform supports over 100 tokens, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, BNB, SOL, and USDC, covering approximately 90% of the global crypto market cap, according to CoinGecko and PayPal’s internal data. Because PayPal handles wallet integrations and exchange conversions behind the scenes, merchants are shielded from volatility and infrastructure burdens.

However, note that PayPal still needs regulatory approval in some states—New York, for instance, must sign off via the NYDFS before local merchants are eligible.

Broader Context & Spin Off Trends

This marks a key milestone in PayPal’s evolving crypto strategy. Back in 2020, the company first allowed U.S. users to buy and hold a few cryptocurrencies. That expanded into Venmo later, though PayPal dialed back vocal crypto promotions during the crypto winter of 2022. Now, with markets rebounding and favorable regulatory winds—including the recent passage of federal crypto legislation (the GENIUS Act)—the company is moving full steam ahead.

Coinbase has also partnered with PayPal to waive fees for PYUSD transactions and support direct redemption to U.S. dollars, further boosting the utility and adoption of PayPal’s stablecoin within both the crypto and fiat worlds.

Future Opportunities & Possible Expansion

PayPal has said that after the U.S. merchant rollout in the coming weeks, it plans to make the feature available for larger enterprise customers and eventually roll it out globally—but hasn’t shared a precise timeline yet.

Final Thoughts

PayPal’s “Pay with Crypto” offering stands to dramatically simplify crypto acceptance for U.S. merchants, cutting costs and friction while tapping into a global spectrum of digital currency users. By leveraging PYUSD and integrating trusted wallet providers, PayPal avoids the pitfalls of volatility and technical complexity, making crypto payments practical and appealing for everyday business. With cross border commerce at the heart of the platform, this could mark a defining moment in mainstream crypto adoption.