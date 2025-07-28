Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, on a recent episode of The Master Investor Podcast, told investors to put about 15% of their portfolio in either gold, or bitcoin. That recommendation is based on increasing risk potential in the equity and bond markets, largely driven by unprecedented levels of U.S. government debt.

Rising Debt Risks and Macroeconomic Volatility

According to Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the U.S. government spends about $7 trillion each year, while only collecting around $5 trillion in revenue – leading to a deficit of $2 trillion. The federal debt is now about six times one year’s revenue and the interest payments on the debt, approximately $1 trillion a year, consume almost half of the deficit.

He warned that markets have yet to price in these structural vulnerabilities. A scenario similar to historical currency devaluations—like during the 1930s or 1970s—may be on the horizon unless fiscal discipline improves.

Why 15% in Gold and Bitcoin?

Dalio described the recommendation as suitable for a portfolio that is “neutral on everything,” aiming for optimal return-to-risk balance.

He reiterated that gold still is his preferred asset because of its long hold as a reserve store of value and, he remains skeptical of Bitcoin becoming a reserve currency for central banks because Bitcoin possesses a public ledger of transactions with a total lack of privacy.

Caution on Bitcoin

Dalio shared the embraced of a limited supply, decentralized asset. He identified downfalls. The transparent nature of the block chain means central authorities or private actors are able to track the transactions. He also expressed the concern of whether Bitcoin’s code would ever become compromised or modified, to the detriment in its ability to be a store a value.

He made it clear that while he personally holds some Bitcoin, it represents only a small slice of his holdings compared to gold.

Broader Economic Concerns

Dalio isn’t alone in sounding the alarm. He and other top analysts—such as Ken Rogoff and Niall Ferguson—warn that the U.S. might experience an “economic heart attack” within a few years unless the fiscal deficit is reduced to around 3% of GDP via spending cuts and tax revenue increases.

Dalio’s forthcoming book, How Countries Go Broke, provides a deep dive into how debt crises unfold and how previous global power shifts—including reserve currency transitions—have occurred.

What This Means for Investors

Diversification is key: Allocating about 15% to assets uncorrelated with fiat currencies—like gold or Bitcoin—can act as a buffer against inflation or fiscal shocks.

Gold vs. Bitcoin debate: Gold provides time-tested stability, while Bitcoin might offer impressive growth but carries higher volatility and regulatory risks.

Mind the macro backdrop: Government bond yields, equity valuations, and dollar demand could shift sharply if fiscal imbalances worsen. Dalio believes markets are underestimating these threats.

Looking Ahead

With Bitcoin hovering near $119,000 and gold hitting record highs above $3,300 per ounce, investor sentiment appears increasingly cautious.

Dalio’s long-term view emphasizes that history favors those who recognize early signs of currency strain and allocate accordingly. His “3% solution”—bringing deficits closer to 3% of GDP—is critical, but political gridlock may delay meaningful action.

Final Takeaway

Ray Dalio’s advice is a strategic call to position portfolios defensively amid rising macroeconomic uncertainties. A 15% commitment to gold or Bitcoin, with a strong tilt toward gold, offers a hedge when fiat systems come under stress. Whether or not Bitcoin ultimately delivers as a reserve asset, the combination provides a compelling diversification framework in today’s fragile fiscal landscape.