Paytm bleeds; shares hit new all-time low

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, hit an all-time low today. The company’s shares slipped by 12.71 percent to close at Rs 589, a 72.60 percent discount to its IPO price of Rs 2,150.

The company’s shares had suffered a brutal week, down 21.34 percent over the past five days, before today’s Reserve Bank of India order barring Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new accounts caused a fresh new tumble.

On Monday, Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that the annual inspection by the central bank had found that Paytm Payments Bank’s servers were sharing information with China-based firms which indirectly own a stake in the bank.

However, Paytm Payments Bank rejected the media report. In a tweet, Paytm Payments Bank called the report “false and sensationalist”.

“Paytm Payments Bank is proud to be a completely homegrown bank, fully compliant with RBI’s directions on data localisation. All of the Bank’s data resides within India,” it said.

“The bank is taking immediate steps to comply with RBI directions. It includes the appointment of a reputed external auditor to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT systems. PPBL remains committed to working with the regulator to address their concerns as quickly as possible,” the company added.