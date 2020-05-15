Log In Register
Paytm Launches “Cash-To-Home” Services

BusinessIndia News

In an effort to support the elderly, visually-impaired and differently-impaired, Paytm announced its brand new Cash-to-home facility.

The doorstep banking facility is meant to make the company’s services far more accessible to those most inhibited by the nation-wide lockdown. The platform enables users to raise cash withdrawal requests on their app and have the cash amount delivered to their doorstep.

Any senior citizen holding a savings account with the bank may avail of the service. The lower and upper limits of requests have been set at Rs.1000 and Rs.5000, respectively.

Paytm hopes the platform discourages those most at risk from leaving the safety of their homes to avail banking/ATM services.

 

