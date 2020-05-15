Paytm Launches “Cash-To-Home” Services

In an effort to support the elderly, visually-impaired and differently-impaired, Paytm announced its brand new Cash-to-home facility.

We are happy to announce the launch of 'Door Step Banking Facility' for our senior citizens, differently-abled, and visually impaired customers residing in Delhi-NCR. — Paytm Payments Bank (@PaytmBank) May 15, 2020

The doorstep banking facility is meant to make the company’s services far more accessible to those most inhibited by the nation-wide lockdown. The platform enables users to raise cash withdrawal requests on their app and have the cash amount delivered to their doorstep.

Any senior citizen holding a savings account with the bank may avail of the service. The lower and upper limits of requests have been set at Rs.1000 and Rs.5000, respectively.

Paytm hopes the platform discourages those most at risk from leaving the safety of their homes to avail banking/ATM services.

