Pazu Netflix Video Downloader Review – Download Netflix Video to MP4 on Mac&Windows

Netflix is the most popular video streaming service. Netflix provides unlimited streaming of TV shows, movies, comedy specials and original programming for one monthly subscription fee. While the Netflix app provides a download feature for offline viewing, this is limited to phone, tablet and Windows 10/11and will not allow you to export videos as file.

Fortunately, Pazu Netflix Video Downloader can help you download any Netflix video such as TV shows, documentaries and feature films to MKV or MP4 on any Mac OS X 10.11 and later and Windows 7/8/10/11. so here you have the advantage that you can save these videos forever even if you don’t have a Netflix subscription. Pazu Netflix Downloader is the best way to save and watch movies without internet connection.

What is Pazu Netflix Video Downloader?

Pazu Netflix Video Downloader is a tremendously popular app that allows users to download all Netflix movies and TV shows to MP4 on Windows&Mac and experience fun and amusement without being constrained by the location they are at.



The app is safe and seamless in its functioning. To operate the Pazu Netflix Video Downloader app, you do not require the Netflix app. All the movies and TV shows that could not be otherwise transferred from your Android or iOS to your PC can be downloaded in no time by the Pazu Netflix Video Downloader.



Pazu Netflix Video Downloader allows users to download movies and TV shows with any available audio and subtitles. Other than that, the default video quality is 1080p.



Moreover, you get a variety of subtitles and audio language options. Netflix downloads only shows the 2 most relevant languages. It doesn’t allow you to designate audio and subtitle language. With Pazu Netflix Video Downloader, you can keep audio and subtitles in multiple languages. For instance, the subtitles options provided to the user are- English, German, French, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish.

Why you need Pazu Netflix Video Downloader?

Keep Downloaded video forever

Netflix is constantly adding and taking away movies. Every month, some titles leave Netflix because of licensing agreements. Besides, downloads will expire after a period of time, and some have a limit on how many times they can be downloaded per year. With Pazu Netflix Video Downloader, you can easily download any Netflix movies and TV shows to MP4/MKV and thus keep them forever.

Watch Netflix Video offline on Any device

Netflix video download feature is only available on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, Android phone or tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, Windows 10 (version 1709 or newer) or Windows 11 tablet or computer. You can’t download video to watch offline on Mac, TV, etc. Pazu Netflix Video Downloader allows you to download Netflix Video on any Windows&Mac computer and transfer them to USB drive, SD card, external hard drive, etc.

Download Netflix Video on Multiple Devices

Number of phones or tablets you can have downloads on are determined by your subscription plan: 1 device for Basic plan($9.99/month), 2 devices for Standard($15.49/month), and 4 for Premium plan($19.99/month). Download Netflix video with Pazu Netflix Video Downloader and transfer them to any device.

How to use Pazu Netflix Video Downloader on Mac/Windows?

In your Mac or Windows computer, you can effortlessly download Netflix video with Pazu Netflix Video Downloader by following the steps below. The process involved in downloading the app and then bringing it into use is not complex at all. It requires minimal effort of yours.

Launch the app and log in to your Netflix account

First and foremost, the prime necessity is to install the Pazu Netflix Video Downloader app on your Mac or Windows. After having launched the app, you will be required to enter the credentials of your Netflix account to login into it.



•Enter the movie/show you want to download



Next, you have to search for your favorite movie or show. You can either do that by entering the name of the movie or copying the link from the website of Netflix. After that, click the search icon.



•Select video quality and change the settings accordingly

Having done that, you have to select the quality of the video in which you wish to watch the movie. Other than the video quality, you can also alter the settings related to the audio and subtitles of the movie/TV show. Pazu Netflix Video Downloader allows you to keep a range of different languages of audio and subtitles.



•Start to Download

Lastly, you are supposed to click on the download option. If you select a movie, the downloading begins immediately. If you choose a TV show, you will be asked to select episodes you want to download. With the time being, your movie or serial would be downloaded, and then you can enjoy it anywhere at any point in time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it necessary to have a Netflix app on your computer to be able to use the Pazu Netflix Video Downloader?

Fortunately not. Thanks to the built-in Netflix web player, there is no compulsion to have the Netflix app on your computer if you want to use the Pazu Netflix Video Downloader. The only requirement is that of a stable and finely working internet connection that would help you in installing the Pazu Netflix app, after which you can watch any movies and serials that are available on the Netflix app in offline mode.

Can I download movies with multilingual subtitles and audio?

Yes, the Pazu Netflix Video Downloader is a highly user-friendly app because it provides you with a range of different audio languages and subtitles that you can choose from to watch a movie or TV show.

How can I watch Netflix movies offline on my Mac?

As there is no Netflix app for Mac, if you want to enjoy your favorite movies without the internet in an offline mode, you can install the Pazu Netflix Video Downloader on your Mac. It provides good entertainment by allowing you to watch movies conveniently on your laptop anytime and anywhere.

What’s the system requirements of Pazu Netflix Video Downloader?

Pazu Netflix Video Downloader is available on Mac OS X 10.11 and later, as well as Windows 7/8/10/11.

CONCLUSION

With utmost ease and convenience, anybody can download the Pazu Netflix Video Downloader app on their laptops or desktops and save themselves from boredom at secluded places where there is hardly any fun source. Pazu Netflix Video Downloader is a secure and reliable app. It does not bring any additional viruses or malicious agents into your system. You can be sure of getting a good performance by the app.

