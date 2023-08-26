Peak XV-backed Cuemath lays off 100 more employees amid edtech slump

A turbulent socioeconomic environment has left the long-heralded edtech sector suffering unheard-of difficulties. The sector was previously seen as a beacon of growth and innovation. In an effort to get through the difficult times, Peak XV Partners and Alpha Wave Global-backed online math instruction company Cuemath recently revealed its plan to fire almost 100 staff. This action is a reaction to edtech companies’ ongoing struggle to match their revenue and expense trajectories in the face of an unstable funding environment.

Credits: Money Control

Cuemath’s Decision to Downsize

Manan Khurma, the founder and CEO of Cuemath, informed the company’s staff via email on August 25 about the painful decision. He apologized for the need to carry out additional layoffs and stated that despite prior attempts to balance revenue and costs, the results were not what was expected. The communication stressed the business’ goal to implement a leaner team structure, which would result in the redundancy of some functions.

This event comes after Cuemath took a similar action in May, when the business let go of about 100 workers in order to improve operational effectiveness. At that time, Manan Khurma had returned and had replaced Vivek Sunder as the company’s CEO.

Edtech Industry’s Challenging Landscape

The choice to scale back is an indication of the bigger problems the Indian edtech sector is facing. Reduced capital availability as a result of the macroeconomic climate has an impact on edtech enterprises in particular. The sector K-12, which includes grades kindergarten through 12, has been considerably damaged. Data gathered by Moneycontrol through Tracxn shows that in 2023, investments in edtech startups fell by more than 80%.

The problems faced by Byju’s, India’s largest edtech startup, are one of the main causes of the pessimism surrounding edtech investments. Because of Byju’s difficulties in the online education industry, investors are now approaching the Indian edtech environment cautiously. Due to the heightened scrutiny that has resulted, edtech businesses have had to review their strategies and operational effectiveness.

Cuemath’s Position and Challenges

Manan Khurma and Jagjit Rai Khurma developed Cuemath in 2013, which provides K–12 pupils with an online after-school math program. After receiving substantial attention and backing, the company, which had raised $57 million in capital in June of the previous year, was valued at over $400 million. However, despite its optimistic trajectory, the company faces difficult times ahead, as indicated by recent layoffs and the CEO’s remarks.

Cuemath’s domestic business growth is likely to grow more slowly than its overseas operations, Manan Khurma acknowledged. This is explained by the alleged depth restrictions of the Indian market. The company’s emphasis on global expansion may hold the key to its long-term stability as it attempts to negotiate the challenging edtech market.

The Impact of the Move

The choice to further reduce personnel numbers demonstrates the dedication of Cuemath’s leadership group to preserving the long-term viability of the business. It highlights the difficult fact that even businesses with high valuations are not exempt from the macroeconomic restrictions affecting the edtech sector. Manan Khurma underlines the company’s resolve to adjust to the changing dynamics of the industry by recognizing the necessity of the shift.

These layoffs have an effect that goes beyond just the immediate drop in workforce. It is a strategic turn for Cuemath and reflects the company’s commitment to maximizing its processes and assets. The change might enable the business to narrow its focus and concentrate its efforts in areas with the greatest potential for growth.

Conclusion

The decision by Cuemath to carry out additional layoffs in the midst of the edtech industry’s troubles offers a clear picture of the hardships encountered by businesses in this field. The company’s dedication to restructuring and changing its strategy emphasizes how quickly edtech is developing. Companies like Cuemath are forced to make difficult decisions to protect their future in a changing educational landscape as the industry struggles with cash limits and rising investor distrust. Although the road ahead is unknown, the strategic decisions made today might open the door for long-term, steady growth.

Comments

comments