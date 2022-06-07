Peloton finance chief quits, former Amazon executive to supersede

The CFO of Peloton, Jill Woodworth has pronounced that she will be resigning from her post. The exercise equipment maker company confirmed this news. On June 6, the company announced that Woodworth will be superseded by the ex-Amazon exec Liz Coddington.

Coddington will start her service as the finance chief on June 13.

This decision came after the company moves into a steady recession. The company said that its CFO Woodworth is quitting after giving 4 years of service to the firm. Furthermore, the former Finance chief be aiding the firm as an adviser for a provisional period to prepare the FY2022 economical results.

The new CFO of the company was the Vice President of Finance in Amazon Web Services and has also served as a senior executive of companies like Walmart and Netflix.

At present, the demand for the equipment made by the company has sunk in the market. This happened after the company faced problems in fulfilling the demand of the consumers which peaked during the early stage of the pandemic. The demand was so high that the company had to set up a new factory in Ohio, in 2021. However, Peloton is putting this factory for sale now.

The exercise bike maker company had also cut down the price of its equipment. It experienced slow growth. Apart from this, the financial downturn of the company also made it acquire $750 million to invest in it.

Last month the firm announced that it is dealing with its biggest quarterly loss. This loss is estimated at $757.1 million.

Earlier in February, the firm swapped its chief executive John Foley with Barry McCarthy. McCarthy has served as the Finance chief in big tech giants like Spotify and Netflix. Moreover, it had also layoff 2,800 employees because of the decline in the demand for its machines. The former chief executive had a significant role in the company’s growth after it came public.

Rohit Kulkarni, the managing director at equity trading and research firm MKM Partners LLC said that these reforms made are not surprising since the company’s CEO has been changed recently and the new chief executive would structure his team as per his vision for the company.

Adding further Kulkarni said that Coddington joining the firm as CFO after the quarter ending June 30 will look for a more prominent person to invest in the company. It is assumed that the company might declare its policy for the fiscal year after Coddington joins the team.