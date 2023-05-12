Peloton stocks tumble after product recall

Peloton Interactive, Inc., a New York City-based exercise equipment and media company, experienced a significant drop in shares on Thursday, falling by almost 7%. This decline was in response to the company’s recent recall of over 2 million bikes for repairs.

On Thursday, Peloton made an announcement regarding a “voluntary recall” of its original bike model that was sold between January 2018 and May 2023.

According to the company’s release, there is a risk of the seat post breaking unexpectedly during use, which could lead to potential injuries from falls. This recall was issued in collaboration with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company clarified in the statement that the issue with the broken seat post is limited to the Peloton original Bike model, identifiable by its PL-01 model label. The company is providing replacement seats free of cost, which can be easily installed at home.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has advised consumers to discontinue use of the recalled exercise bikes immediately and get in touch with Peloton for a complimentary repair.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall notice, Peloton has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and becoming detached from the bike while in use. These incidents have resulted in 13 reported injuries, including fractured wrists, lacerations, and bruises resulting from falling off the bike.

Peloton has faced quality issues in the past, with the recent recall of over 2 million bikes being just the latest incident. In May 2021, the company recalled 125,000 Tread+ treadmills after numerous incidents of injury.

in 2021, a tragic death of a child, which got reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) forced both the regulator and company to take swift actions.

As a result of the recall, Peloton’s stock dropped by 15% in 2021. In addition, the company paid a hefty $19 million fine for the fatal treadmill incident, which is one of the largest civil penalties ever paid to the CPSC.

Peloton has been accused of withholding information related to product defects and injuries from regulatory authorities, which has led to heavy fines being imposed on the company. This failure to report such incidents is also believed to have impacted the company’s relationship with its customers

In addition to the decline in stock prices, Peloton has also faced legal action from multiple customers, which has had a negative impact on the company’s reputation.

It should be noted that Peloton was few of the companies in the sefote which experienced significant growth and popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Peloton stock is in red

Peloton’s stock performance has been poor for several months, with stock market data indicating a decline of almost 33% over the past month.

