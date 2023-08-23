Pennsylvania Court Asserts Transparency: State Police Social Media Monitoring Policy Unveiled

In a significant victory for transparency and civil liberties, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has ruled that the state police cannot keep hidden from the public their policy on monitoring social media. The decision, which emerged on Tuesday, marks the culmination of a six-year legal battle and establishes a groundbreaking precedent for the disclosure of law enforcement practices. The court’s ruling mandates the unveiling of the state police’s social media monitoring policy, much to the delight of civil rights advocates.

The backdrop of this legal saga revolves around the tension between public safety concerns and citizens’ right to know. The law enforcement agency had maintained that divulging details about its utilization of software to monitor online content might compromise public safety. However, the state’s highest court dismissed these assertions, emphasizing the fundamental importance of open governance and accountability in a democratic society.

The ruling, supported by all four Democratic justices, delivers a clear message: law enforcement agencies cannot be exempt from transparency requirements that apply to other government bodies. The court deemed that the lower Commonwealth Court exceeded its authority in attempting to provide the state police with an additional opportunity to justify the secrecy surrounding their monitoring policy. This decision, it appears, puts an end to a prolonged legal battle that has spanned half a decade.

Upon the announcement of the court’s decision, civil liberties advocates lauded the outcome as a significant stride toward a more transparent and accountable government. Andrew Christy, a lawyer with the ACLU of Pennsylvania, hailed the ruling for leveling the playing field among government agencies. “If they have a legal justification to keep something secret, then they have to put forth sufficient evidence to justify that,” Christy emphasized. He further articulated the necessity for citizens to comprehend law enforcement practices to gauge their appropriateness and, if needed, to seek corrective measures through elected representatives.

The heart of the matter lay in the state police’s claims that their monitoring policy’s disclosure would hamper their investigative effectiveness. The head of the state police’s bureau of criminal investigations argued that excessive transparency could compromise ongoing investigations. However, the Office of Open Records conducted a comprehensive review of the redacted material and countered these assertions, stating that making the policy public was unlikely to harm investigations. The office’s analysis characterized the social media policy as an internal and administrative process.

The redacted sections of the policy encompassed a range of critical aspects, including the utilization of open sources, the requisites for approval, guidelines for undercover operations and online aliases, and methods for information verification. Notably, the state police had also obscured the entire section pertaining to the use of social media in employment background investigations. These redactions were subsequently challenged and analyzed by a panel of three Republican Commonwealth Court judges, who overturned the Office of Open Records’ ruling in 2018. Their decision rested on the state police investigations chief’s expertise-based analysis of potential exposure risks.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s majority decision, issued on Tuesday, declared that the Commonwealth Court had erred in granting the state police another opportunity to articulate public safety concerns. The majority underscored that the Right-to-Know Law of Pennsylvania did not permit the Commonwealth Court to seek additional fact-finding beyond what the state police themselves had sought. Justice David Wecht, writing on behalf of the majority, emphasized the importance of adhering to the timely and efficient process prescribed by the open records law. He cautioned against allowing appellate review to be wielded as a reset button based on vague policy concerns, highlighting the potential erosion of judicial neutrality and orderly decision-making.

Justice Sallie Mundy dissented, along with Justice Kevin Brobson, both being the high court’s two Republicans. Mundy contended that the lower court had identified unresolved questions regarding the connection between the document’s text and the risks articulated in the agency’s affidavit concerning public safety.

In conclusion, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s resounding ruling signifies a momentous victory for transparency and civil liberties. By compelling the state police to disclose their social media monitoring policy, the court has sent a powerful message that the fundamental principles of open governance apply universally, even to law enforcement agencies. This decision serves as a beacon of hope for citizens advocating for transparency, accountability, and informed democratic participation.

