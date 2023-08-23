Huawei Creating Covert Chip Network in China to Bypass US Sanctions

Huawei, a prominent Chinese tech company, is said to be secretly making places to create computer chips. They are doing this to get around the rules the US has put on them. Experts who know a lot about computer chips are worried about this. They think Huawei is getting a lot of money from the Chinese government, about 30 billion dollars, to build these hidden chip-making places. It’s said that Huawei already has two chip-making factories and wants to make three more soon.

This all started because last year Huawei began to make its computer chips. However, the US government didn’t like that and made strict rules that American companies couldn’t work with Huawei. This happened in 2019 because the US government was worried that Huawei’s chip-making could be a risk to national security.

Huawei says they’re not doing anything wrong, and their tech plans are about getting better, not causing problems. But this situation shows a big competition in technology with many political issues involved. As the story of Huawei and the US government keeps going, the tech world is getting ready for what might happen next, both in the tech competition and the more prominent political stuff.

Huawei’s Indirect Approach Amidst Trade Restrictions

It seems like Huawei might be using the names of other companies to build facilities. This way, they could avoid the US government’s restrictions and indirectly buy computer chip equipment, as the Semiconductor Industry Association mentioned. A report from Bloomberg talks about this.

Both Huawei and the Semiconductor Industry Association haven’t responded to requests from Reuters for comments.

Huawei cannot easily buy technology and goods from the US because it’s on a trade blocklist. This stops most suppliers from selling things to Huawei without special permission. The US government is making it even harder for Huawei to get the computer chips it needs for its products, like smartphones and other devices.

In a recent keynote address at Huawei’s annual developer conference in Dongguan, Richard Yu, the head of the company’s consumer business, expressed optimism about the resurgence of Huawei’s smartphone division. He revealed that the company’s domestic smartphone market share witnessed an impressive upsurge of 76.1 per cent in the second quarter, propelling Huawei to secure the second position within the high-end smartphone sector.

Resilience and Revival of Huawei: Reentering the 5G Smartphone Arena

The recent progress in the local market has sparked optimism for Huawei’s smartphone business. It had suffered a setback due to a US ban on equipment sales. This ban significantly hurt the company’s consumer electronics business. Despite these difficulties, Huawei remains unfazed and is actively working to bounce back on track. The company seems committed to overcoming these challenges and is on a determined journey towards recovery.

A significant strategic move on the horizon is Huawei’s planned reentry into the realm of 5G smartphones, which is expected to materialize by the conclusion of the current year. Industry analysts and research firms are abuzz with speculations about this bold move, interpreting it as a clear indicator of Huawei’s intent to stage a remarkable comeback in the highly competitive 5G smartphone arena.

The recent developments and assertions made by Richard Yu highlight Huawei’s resilience and determination to regain its prominence in the global smartphone market. The company’s resurgence in the domestic market, coupled with its ambitious plans for reestablishing its presence in the 5G smartphone landscape, underscores a narrative of rejuvenation and revival after facing adversities. As Huawei continues to navigate these dynamic shifts in the tech industry, its endeavours are poised to be closely watched within China and on the international stage.

