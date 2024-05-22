The Pentagon and SpaceX are collaborating to identify and disable Starlink satellite internet terminals that have fallen into Russian hands during the invasion of Ukraine. This information was disclosed to Congress by a senior U.S. defense official.

Senate Inquiry on Starlink Misuse

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on May 21, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) questioned John Hill, the Pentagon’s Deputy Chief of Space Policy, about SpaceX’s role in preventing the illicit use of Starlink terminals by Russian forces. These terminals are believed to be obtained from black markets, violating U.S. sanctions.

Hill praised SpaceX, stating that the company, led by Elon Musk, has been “more than cooperative” in identifying and disabling the terminals used by Russians. “SpaceX has been very cooperative with the United States and Ukraine governments, and proactive in providing us with necessary information,” Hill said.

Concerns Over Russian Exploitation

Senator Warren raised concerns based on reports from Ukrainian forces that Russia is using Starlink terminals in occupied areas, despite extensive U.S. sanctions designed to impair Russia’s military operations. She emphasized that Russian use of Starlink “poses a serious threat to Ukraine.”

Musk has denied any sales of terminals to Russia. However, lawmakers are keen to understand SpaceX’s policies to ensure compliance with sanctions and prevent misuse.

Ongoing Challenges in Disabling Terminals

Warren asked if the Defense Department could fully track and disable all Starlink terminals used by Russian forces. Hill acknowledged the difficulty, describing the situation as a persistent “cat-and-mouse game” where Russia continues to procure more terminals illicitly as soon as others are disabled. “We can identify and turn them off, but Russia will keep trying to acquire more,” Hill explained.

Warren suggested that future contracts with SpaceX should include specific measures to prevent misuse. Hill agreed but noted that detailed operational strategies should be discussed in a private setting due to their sensitive nature.

Starlink’s Vital Role in Ukraine

The discussion highlighted the critical importance of Starlink for Ukraine’s military operations, including command, control, and intelligence sharing. “Russia’s outdated communications have contributed to their failures in Ukraine,” Warren noted. “Starlink would be a significant asset for Russia, providing them with secure communications and eroding Ukraine’s battlefield advantage.”

Hill emphasized the collaboration between SpaceX and U.S. Space Command’s “Commercial Integration Cell,” a group of commercial satellite companies working with the U.S. government. “We share information, including proprietary and classified details, to identify which terminals to leave on or turn off,” Hill said.

Pentagon’s Efforts to Counter Russian Use

John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, reiterated in a Bloomberg interview that the Pentagon is actively preventing Russian forces from using Starlink terminals in Ukraine. He highlighted Starlink’s superior security over traditional communications, which is crucial for Ukrainian operations.

The Pentagon reached an agreement with SpaceX last year to support the Ukrainian military’s access to Starlink. Ukraine’s military intelligence chief told the Wall Street Journal that Russian forces are using thousands of Starlink terminals in Ukraine.

U.S. and SpaceX Partnership

Plumb stated that the U.S. has been heavily involved in working with the Ukrainian government and SpaceX to counter the illicit use of Starlink by Russian forces. Ukraine relies significantly on Starlink, with around 42,000 terminals in operation across various sectors.

“While we have successfully countered Russian use so far, Russia will continue trying to exploit Starlink and other commercial systems,” Plumb said. “We’ve found effective solutions with SpaceX and Ukraine.”

Following the interview with Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, U.S. Congress members Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia initiated an investigation into SpaceX’s compliance with sanctions, seeking more information on the alleged misuse of Starlink.

SpaceX’s Response and Future Cooperation

Elon Musk denied selling Starlink units to Russia, asserting that the service does not connect to devices within Russian territory. Despite this, reports indicate that Russian forces are using Starlink in occupied Ukraine.

Plumb affirmed SpaceX’s reliability as a partner. “SpaceX has been very reliable and innovative, providing services valuable to the Defense Depaoò

SpaceX began supplying Starlink terminals to Ukraine soon after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. The cooperation between SpaceX and the U.S. government continues to address the challenges posed by Russian attempts to exploit the satellite internet network.