The Pentagon is officially investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s alleged use of the encrypted messaging app Signal to coordinate military operations. The internal review, led by acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins, comes amid bipartisan concerns that the nation’s top defense official may have used an unsecured communication platform to discuss a planned airstrike in Yemen.

The issue gained traction after The Atlantic reported that Hegseth and several senior national security officials were using a group chat on Signal to exchange operational details regarding the military’s response to Houthi rebels in Yemen. The report also revealed that journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally included in the group—an error that brought the entire matter into public view.

Senators Demand Answers

Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the ranking members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, quickly called for an inquiry. In a formal request to Stebbins, they raised concerns about whether classified or sensitive information was discussed over an unapproved app and whether individuals without proper security clearance were exposed to military details.

“If this reporting is accurate, it calls into question the judgment and compliance of key officials with federal protocols,” the senators wrote. “It’s not just about one app—it’s about protecting national security and ensuring sensitive military data isn’t being shared carelessly.”

Their letter stressed that using commercial messaging platforms like Signal, even though encrypted, bypasses formal security procedures meant to protect classified information and ensure proper documentation of official communications.

Reed Calls It a Serious Failure

Senator Reed didn’t mince words in a statement issued Thursday. “This is not a minor oversight—it’s a serious breach of protocol,” he said. “The White House and Secretary Hegseth have tried to sweep this under the rug, but the American people deserve the truth. Military operations should never be coordinated on unsecured networks.”

Reed expressed particular concern over how Goldberg was mistakenly added to a conversation involving sensitive operational planning. “That alone should trigger alarms across every agency dealing with national security,” he said.

What the Pentagon’s Review Will Cover

Stebbins, who assumed his role after several government watchdogs were dismissed early in the Trump administration, outlined that the investigation will look into whether Hegseth and others followed Department of Defense policies when using Signal to conduct official business.

The review will also examine whether classified materials were improperly shared, and if there were failures in retaining official records, as mandated by federal law. Stebbins emphasized that his office aims to determine whether appropriate steps were taken to safeguard information and adhere to established protocols.

Hegseth Pushes Back

Secretary Hegseth has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In response to the media report, he insisted that no classified information was shared via Signal and that the discussions, while sensitive, remained within the boundaries of what’s permissible on an unclassified network.

According to The Atlantic, however, the chat reportedly included talk of targets, weapon systems, and strike timing—details that, if verified, would almost certainly fall under the umbrella of classified material. Critics argue that even if the content wasn’t formally classified, it was still inappropriate for discussion on a commercial messaging app.

White House Says It’s Moving On

While the Pentagon’s investigation is just getting underway, the White House claims it has already wrapped up its own internal review. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier this week that the administration found no evidence that classified information was shared.

“This case has been closed here at the White House as far as we are concerned,” she said. “Measures have been taken to ensure this kind of mistake doesn’t happen again.” She did not elaborate on what those measures were.

The central focus of the White House’s internal probe was how Goldberg, a journalist, ended up in the group chat. Officials attributed it to a “technical mishap,” but offered few details about how or why it occurred.

Broader Concerns Over Secure Communication

This incident has sparked broader conversations about how top government officials communicate during critical moments. While apps like Signal are popular for their end-to-end encryption, they are not authorized for official use by federal agencies when discussing sensitive or classified matters.

Security experts have warned that even strong encryption does not replace the need for formal, secure communication channels. Informal group chats, they argue, leave room for human error, lack oversight, and fail to meet recordkeeping requirements.