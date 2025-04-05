Former President Donald Trump has once again thrown global markets into disarray with a dramatic trade policy proposal that many experts believe is built on a flimsy—and possibly AI-generated—foundation. Unveiled on April 4, Trump’s latest move includes a blanket 10% tariff on all goods entering the U.S., with even steeper penalties aimed at select countries.

Standing behind a giant cardboard sign labeled “Reciprocal Tariffs,” Trump declared that the measure would “level the playing field” and address what he called decades of unfair trade. But his explanation was light on details and heavy on rhetoric—leaving analysts scrambling to make sense of the math behind the numbers.

Markets Stumble and Prices Threaten to Soar

The reaction from global markets was swift. Stock indices plunged within hours of the announcement, reflecting widespread concern over the possibility of a new wave of trade wars. Economists warned that such a broad-based tariff could make everyday goods—from smartphones to groceries—significantly more expensive for American consumers.

“This is the kind of blanket policy that doesn’t just hit foreign manufacturers—it boomerangs right back to U.S. businesses and households,” said trade analyst Lisa Monroe. “The ripple effects could be felt in every corner of the economy.”

Retailers and importers, already dealing with lingering supply chain issues, are bracing for more turbulence. The uncertainty has left businesses unsure of how to adjust their pricing and sourcing strategies with just days to go before the proposed tariffs take effect on April 5.

A Strange Formula Behind the Numbers

One of the most puzzling aspects of Trump’s new tariff structure is how the rates were calculated. Economist James Surowiecki took a closer look and found a pattern. According to him, the White House may have arrived at the tariffs using a basic formula: take the trade deficit the U.S. has with a given country, divide it by that country’s total exports to the U.S., and then cut the result in half.

Surowiecki dubbed it a “discounted reciprocal tariff”—and called the entire concept “extraordinary nonsense.” In his view, the method completely ignores the nuances of global trade, including factors like supply chains, domestic production, and international agreements.

The Trump team has denied using such a calculation, releasing a different formula they claim was used. However, experts say that version still appears to be a repackaged version of Surowiecki’s theory. Politico echoed this, noting that while the White House tried to distance itself from the criticism, the numbers still bear a striking resemblance.

AI’s Fingerprints? Chatbots Offer Similar Answers

Adding a strange twist to the story, online sleuths discovered that several popular AI chatbots—such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok—tend to recommend the very same formula when asked how the U.S. might fix its trade deficit using tariffs.

When prompted with variations of the question “What’s an easy way for the U.S. to calculate tariffs to reduce trade deficits?” all four systems consistently proposed the same approach: divide the deficit by exports, and optionally halve the number. Some, like Claude and Grok, even suggested the halving as a more balanced solution—eerily mirroring Trump’s “discount” concept.

The Verge tested these responses using slightly different wording and found that the underlying idea stayed the same across platforms. While some chatbots included warnings about the limitations of such a method, others offered it without much context or critique.

Gemini stood out for its cautionary tone, noting that while the formula might look appealing, the real-world consequences could be “substantial and negative.” It went further to remind users that many economists view tariffs as ineffective—or even harmful—tools for fixing trade imbalances.

Was AI Actually Behind It? We May Never Know

There’s no hard proof that Trump’s team turned to AI for help crafting this trade policy. But the similarities are enough to raise eyebrows—and questions. Experts point out that AI tools, which are trained on massive amounts of publicly available data, often mirror widely circulated but overly simplistic ideas. That doesn’t mean they’re reliable sources of sound economic strategy.

“If this really did come from a chatbot, it suggests a troubling over-reliance on shortcuts,” said Dr. Kevin Lutz, a professor of international economics. “You can’t plug numbers into a calculator and expect to solve global trade overnight.”

Even if AI wasn’t directly involved, the mere possibility that major policy decisions could be influenced by chatbot responses has sparked a broader conversation about the role of technology in governance—and whether leaders are leaning too heavily on tools that can’t grasp nuance.

Global Fallout and Political Blowback

With the tariffs set to kick in just days from now, other countries are already preparing their responses. Retaliatory tariffs, renegotiated trade deals, and even legal challenges at the World Trade Organization could follow. Some U.S. allies are reportedly blindsided by the abrupt policy shift.

Back home, Trump faces resistance from both political rivals and some within his own party. Critics argue the new plan could violate existing trade agreements and place unnecessary strain on American businesses.

“This isn’t just about tariffs,” said Monroe. “It’s about trust, predictability, and America’s role in the global economy. Moves like this shake confidence on all fronts.”

As the countdown to implementation continues, all eyes are on Washington—and whether this unconventional trade plan will stand up to scrutiny or collapse under the weight of its own shaky math.