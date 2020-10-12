PepsiCo increases investment to Rs 814 crores in UP plant

PepsiCo has recently increased investment in the UP plant due to increased demand. After the surge in demand for its products due to the lockdown, the company is seeing an increase in growth. This is why they increased their funding to Rs 814 crores in the UP plant. The food and beverages company also plans to double its business growth and also increase the already present plants in Maharashtra and WB.

Upcoming goals of PepsiCo

PepsiCo is the biggest food and beverages company in the country since the 1990s. It is no doubt why they are recovering so quick from the pandemic and already recording an increase in demand. Reports suggest that the company will have India as it’s third-largest market by the year 2025.

PepsiCo, President, Ahmed ElSheikh told PTI, “While there have been some short-term headwinds due to COVID-19, we at PepsiCo are extremely optimistic about the future. And are committed to providing consumers the right portfolio of products across food and beverages”.

Talking about how they want to multiply their business in India, Ahmed also added, “We are committed to double our snacks business in India. In fact, we have increased our investment in our new greenfield snacks plant in Uttar Pradesh from Rs 500 crore to nearly Rs 814 crore. This has generated over 1,500 jobs, enabling a local sourcing ecosystem.”

Recovery of the FMCG sector

Ahmed ElSheikh said, “With the Indian FMCG industry slowly showing signs of revival in COVID impacted world, we have adapted quickly and re-strategize our price-pack programmes, enhanced consumer engagement initiatives and doubled down attention on both B2C and B2B distribution models to meet consumer demand,”

As the sector has been recovering from the pandemic, PepsiCo has made it their target to pick up the pace and meet consumer needs. The increase in investment in the UP plant comes as a goal of increasing product and meeting demand.

PepsiCo has registered a massive increase in profit in recent years. In FY 2019-20, the company recorded a rise in profit from Rs 36 crores to Rs 329 crores. The company has been on profits for three years in a row and seems to have a strong future ahead.

