Periscope sensor in Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max? Here is what we know so far

Cupertino giant, Apple is the biggest technology giant has been the company that has been bringing more such innovations to their users, and one of the main innovations is the periscope lens which is expected to be introduced with the all-new upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max which will be introduced in 2024.

Apple 15 Pro Max – First iPhone with Periscope lens

Although Periscope lens isn’t the newest tech you can find now! Already the technology supporting the Periscope camera lens is out with many Android phones within the consumer market. The smartphones which include periscope lenses are from the popular innovative smartphone brand including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo Huawei, and even Oppo, so Apple is not getting the stake to be called the first brand to bring a Periscope sensor!!

To add more to this, definitely Periscope lens on an iPhone is going to be the first thing for Apple. Although the hype for many Apple heads who wants to get their hands-on on the 14 series iPhone which will launch in September has been getting hints about what the next year’s timeline of iPhones will be featured inside.

Apple 15 Pro Max confirmed with Periscope lens?

The hype for the 14 series has been high! But reports are suggesting the latest leaks iPhones which say that the supply chains who are responsible for producing iPhones are also preparing to ensure the right slow of materials to get the periscope lens for the higher variants in the 15 series iPhones which includes both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max too. Apple will be bringing a periscope camera lens to all variants of the iPhone 16 series.

Periscope Camera Capabilities

Popular Apple analyst Min Chi Kuo confirmed that the smartphone’s Periscope lens will be coming with 6X zoom capabilities and also will be coming with 12MP 1/3 sensor which has the ‘sensor-shift stabilization’ capabilities.

Talking more about the magnification, already iPhone 13 series has two higher variants which include the Pro and Pro Max variant supports a 3x zoom lens, so probably the 15 series will support double the magnification of the previous models.

This is an Apple thing, where Apple tries to bring innovations to the public, and usually, the technology giant focuses on bringing more improvement with cameras so we shouldn’t be surprised with Apple planning for bringing Periscope sensor. We will be updating you with more details about the smartphone in the coming day.