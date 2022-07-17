Nothing Phone (1) – Here is how can you avail the after-sales service after the purchase

Carl Pie’s brand, Nothing came with the latest new smartphone catching a lot of eyeballs increasing the hype of the smartphone in the Indian markets.

For the people who are living under a cave, recently a new unique yet eye-catching smartphone was launched by a new brand called Nothing.

Nothing is the brand that was created by the Ex-CEO of OnePlus who is also responsible for making the OnePlus brand the biggest and fastest flagship smartphone maker. However, now he left OnePlus and built his new independent brand.

It started with the launch of Nothing Earbuds which made a sensation with its new unique and stylish design. Although, now the unique-looking design was taken forward to the smartphone lineups too.

Nothing Phone (1) – Specification and Launch Price

As of now complete details about the hardware of the smartphone is officially out. Let’s get to the display, here the smartphone features a bigger 6.55 inch yet Full HD+ in resolution AMOLED screen supporting 120HZ refresh rate which supports over 1 billion color options.

Adding more to this, you also get technologies including HDR10+ which helps you to achieve a better multimedia experience.

Now let’s go to the back side of the smartphone, here the unique selling point of the phone can be seen, which is the “Glyph Interface” where you get to a different LED light strip that can work as a LED Torch, Notification Light.

With the Glyph Interface, you also get to see a duo camera module that has a 50MP main camera sensor and a separate 16MP ultrawide camera shooter as well. You get the same 16MP front camera sensor too.

Talking about the power and design and battery side of the smartphone, the phone will be getting its entire power from the powerful 5G chipset which is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chip which will be getting battery power from the massive 4500 battery capacity which can give 18 hours of long-lasting battery backup for the user.

The bigger battery also gets the mix of having a faster-charging speed, as here you get the 33W fast charging support which can charge up the phone from O to 50% just in 30 minutes.

On the design side, the smartphone is well equipped with recycled material which makes it an eco-friendly produced smartphone.

The launched price for the phone starts from Rs. 31,999 in India where you can get a lower/base variant (8+128 configuration) and double the storage then you can get it for Rs. 34,999 (8+256). If you want a RAM upgrade as well, then you can purchase the (12+256 configuration) variant coming for Rs.37,999.

After Sales Services for Nothing Phone (1)

The smartphone from Nothing is a great choice for many to go with. However, as the brand was just brought to India, many had concerns about the after-sales service which also includes service center details and more than you can get after the phone purchase.

As a solution to this, Nothing has shared a few details which also include a company helpline to get the after-sales service within the country.

Nothing Helpline Number: 1800 2021 232 (Toll-Free, available between 9.00 AM to 9.00 PM on all days of the week).

You can also request a callback through https://in.nothing.tech/pages/contact-support

As of now, there are no such physical service centers brought for Nothing in India.

However, to get you cover the brand is providing services for the phones with the help of a few authorized services centers available at present, you can check out the list of services available near to your location through the link given below:

https://in.nothing.tech/pages/service-center?s=08