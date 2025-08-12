In a move that has stunned Silicon Valley and Wall Street alike, AI startup Perplexity AI has made an unsolicited $34.5 billion all-cash offer to acquire Google’s Chrome browser from Alphabet. The proposal, revealed Tuesday, is nearly two and a half times Perplexity’s own valuation, signaling just how critical Chrome’s billions of users are in the escalating AI search race.

Founded just three years ago and currently led by CEO Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity has already developed a reputation for bold plays. Earlier this year, it made headlines for offering to merge with TikTok US as a solution to Washington’s national security concerns over TikTok’s Chinese ownership.

Backed by Nvidia and SoftBank, the company has raised about $1 billion to date, with its most recent valuation pegged at $14 billion. Despite its youth, Perplexity has aggressively positioned itself in the AI market with Comet, its AI-powered browser capable of executing tasks and answering queries directly for users.

Why Chrome? The AI Search Race Explained

At first glance, bidding for Chrome might seem like an unrealistic leap for a startup. But in the context of the AI-powered search revolution, it makes strategic sense.

Browsers are more than just windows to the internet, they are control points for search traffic and user data. With over 3 billion active users, Chrome is the undisputed leader in the global browser market. For Perplexity, owning Chrome would instantly provide the user base and reach necessary to rival OpenAI, which is reportedly developing its own AI browser.

Chrome’s deep integration with Google Search is another key factor. As more users turn to AI assistants like ChatGPT and Perplexity for information, controlling the browser layer could determine who wins the next era of search dominance.

The Offer: Terms and Commitments

According to a term sheet seen by Reuters, Perplexity’s $34.5 billion proposal is:

All-cash with no equity component in the deal.

Funded by outside partners: Multiple unnamed funds have offered to finance the deal in full.

Commitment to Open Source : Perplexity pledges to keep the Chromium browser code publicly available.

$3 Billion Investment: Planned over two years to improve and expand Chrome.

No Search Engine Changes: Chrome’s default search would remain Google Search, likely to avoid further antitrust complications.

The company claims its acquisition would “preserve user choice” while encouraging competition in the browser and AI search markets.

The timing of Perplexity’s bid is no accident. Google is currently embroiled in a U.S. antitrust case after a court ruled last year that it maintained an unlawful monopoly in online search. The Justice Department has proposed that Chrome could be divested as part of the case’s remedies.

However, Google has not offered Chrome for sale and is appealing the ruling. Legal experts suggest that even if a court ordered a sale, the process could take years.

“Judge Mehta is a pretty orthodox guy,” said Herbert Hovenkamp, professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. “He could delay a sale until the appeals process concludes, which could stretch into the Supreme Court. That’s potentially years away.”

While Perplexity’s bid has turned heads, many analysts doubt it will lead to a deal. Google’s Chrome browser is central to its AI strategy, serving as a key delivery mechanism for features like AI-generated search summaries (branded “Overviews”).

Some industry insiders believe Google would fight tooth and nail to keep Chrome, given its importance to advertising, data collection, and user engagement.

Additionally, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg recently suggested that Chrome’s market value could be at least $50 billion if Google were forced to sell, significantly higher than Perplexity’s $34.5 billion offer.

Perplexity’s move signals the opening shots of what some are calling “Browser Wars 2.0” but this time, the prize is not just page loads, but AI dominance.

In the 2000s, browsers like Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Chrome competed for user share. In the 2020s, AI assistants integrated into browsers could define how billions of people search, shop, and consume content.

With OpenAI working on its own AI browser, and Microsoft integrating AI into Edge, acquiring Chrome could instantly position Perplexity as a heavyweight in the race.

Alphabet has yet to comment on the offer, and there’s no indication it is even considering selling Chrome. Still, Perplexity’s move could:

Pressure regulators to take a closer look at Google’s browser dominance.

Encourage other bidders to step forward if Chrome is ever forced onto the market.

Raise Perplexity’s profile as a bold, risk-taking player in the AI space.

For now, Chrome remains firmly in Google’s hands, but the proposal adds a new twist to the company’s already complex legal and competitive challenges.

Perplexity AI’s $34.5 billion bid for Chrome is likely a long shot, but it’s also a masterstroke in publicity and positioning. Even if the deal never happens, the move puts Perplexity squarely in the center of conversations about the future of AI, browsers, and search.

Whether it’s a serious acquisition attempt or a strategic gambit, one thing is certain: the AI search wars just got a lot more interesting.