Beijing, Chinese regulators have summoned some of the country’s biggest technology companies, including Tencent, ByteDance, and Baidu, to question their purchases of Nvidia’s H20 AI chips. Officials expressed concerns over potential information security risks and pressed firms to consider domestic alternatives, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The meetings, organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and other state agencies, took place in recent weeks. Sources told Reuters that officials wanted to know why companies were opting for Nvidia’s H20 when local chipmakers could supply AI processors.

Authorities reportedly highlighted fears that information Nvidia requests for U.S. government reviews could expose sensitive client data. While no official order was issued to stop purchases, regulators’ pointed questions signal a shift in Beijing’s approach to foreign AI hardware.

Neither Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu, nor the CAC immediately responded to requests for comment.

Conflicting Reports of Restrictions

While the meetings alone raised eyebrows, other media outlets have reported stricter measures. Bloomberg claimed that regulators urged domestic companies to avoid using the H20, especially in government-related projects or sensitive sectors.

Meanwhile, The Information reported that the CAC had instructed ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent to suspend H20 purchases entirely, citing data security concerns. That directive was allegedly issued shortly after the Trump administration reversed its earlier ban on H20 sales to China.

Reuters has not confirmed these reports, and Alibaba did not comment. Still, the uncertainty has already rippled through China’s semiconductor sector shares of top domestic chipmaker SMIC rose 5% on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of higher demand for Chinese-made chips.

The H20’s Rocky History

The Nvidia H20 chip was developed specifically for the Chinese market in late 2023 after U.S. export restrictions blocked sales of Nvidia’s more advanced AI processors, such as the A100 and H100.

Although the H20 is less powerful, it has been the most sophisticated AI chip that U.S. rules allowed Nvidia to sell in China. That status changed earlier this year when U.S. authorities effectively banned the chip’s sale, a decision reversed in July following negotiations between Nvidia and the Trump administration.

In a statement Tuesday, Nvidia stressed that the H20 is “not a military product or for government infrastructure” and reiterated that China has sufficient domestic chips for its own government needs.

Security and Political Friction

Beijing’s skepticism comes amid a broader U.S.-China tech rivalry, where semiconductors are at the heart of both countries’ national security and economic ambitions.

Chinese regulators worry that compliance with U.S. export oversight which may require companies to submit technical and usage data for review could create backdoor risks for sensitive Chinese projects.

State-controlled media has amplified these fears. Over the weekend, Yuyuan Tantian, affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV, accused the H20 of having security vulnerabilities, being technologically uncompetitive, and lacking environmental friendliness.

China is a critical market for Nvidia. In its fiscal year ending January 26, 2025, the company earned $17 billion in revenue from China, representing 13% of total sales. Losing even a portion of that business could be a major blow.

With U.S. export controls limiting access to cutting-edge chips, Nvidia’s China sales have already faced disruptions. The H20 was intended to preserve market share in the country, a strategy now threatened by Beijing’s latest guidance.

China has accelerated efforts to develop domestic AI chip alternatives, with companies such as Huawei producing processors designed to rival the H20.

However, U.S. sanctions on advanced chipmaking equipment especially high-end lithography machines have slowed production expansion. As a result, domestic chips may match performance on paper but face challenges in volume manufacturing.

Beijing’s message to its tech sector is clear: reduce dependence on foreign semiconductors, especially in areas tied to national security.

The Trump Administration’s Balancing Act

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a mixed approach to AI chip exports. On Monday, he suggested the U.S. might allow Nvidia to sell a scaled-down version of its new Blackwell chip to China, despite fears in Washington that advanced AI technology could aid Beijing’s military development.

Last week, the Trump administration finalized a unique deal with Nvidia and AMD requiring both companies to give the U.S. government 15% of revenue from certain advanced chip sales to China.

Bloomberg also reported that China’s renewed caution extends beyond Nvidia, with AMD’s AI accelerators including the MI308 chip also under scrutiny, though it’s unclear if regulators issued a formal warning about AMD.

While Chinese regulators have not outright banned the H20, the growing pressure could cause companies to shift purchases toward domestic suppliers to avoid political risk.

For Nvidia, the situation underscores the fragility of its China market access and the challenges of navigating between Washington’s export rules and Beijing’s data security demands.

The coming months will test whether Nvidia can maintain its foothold in China or whether this chapter marks the beginning of a longer retreat.