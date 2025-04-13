Perplexity AI is taking its search capabilities to WhatsApp, marking another expansion into messaging platforms as tech companies race to integrate AI tools where users spend their time.

Perplexity’s founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed Monday that the AI-powered search engine will soon be available directly through WhatsApp, just days after announcing integration with Telegram. The move signals a growing trend of AI companies targeting messaging apps as their next frontier for growth.

“We’re bringing Perplexity’s real-time search capabilities straight to where people already chat,” said Srinivas in his announcement. “Users won’t need to leave their conversations to get accurate information.”

The expansion to WhatsApp follows Perplexity’s recent launch on Telegram, where users can now summon the AI assistant in both private and group chats. This puts Perplexity in direct competition with Elon Musk’s xAI, which recently made its Grok chatbot available to Telegram’s premium subscribers.

Messaging apps represent a massive untapped market for AI companies. WhatsApp alone has over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, offering an enormous potential audience for Perplexity’s services.

The New AI Battleground

The rush to messaging platforms highlights how the AI industry is evolving beyond standalone websites and apps. By integrating directly into messaging services, companies like Perplexity aim to make AI assistance a seamless part of everyday conversations.

Perplexity and Grok have already established presences on X (formerly Twitter), where users frequently tag the AI assistants to fact-check claims or provide additional context during discussions. The strategy has proven effective for increasing visibility and demonstrating practical uses for AI search.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been available through WhatsApp for some time, and Meta has integrated its own Meta AI across Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. Google is reportedly working on similar integrations for its Gemini models.

The Perplexity Approach

Founded in 2022, Perplexity AI has positioned itself as an AI-first search engine that delivers direct answers rather than links. The service combines multiple foundation models to generate results that pull information from various sources across the web.

The company offers both free and premium tiers, with the Pro subscription ($20/month) providing access to more powerful AI models and additional features. Perplexity has raised over $100 million in funding to date, with investors including Jeff Bezos and NVIDIA.

Intensifying AI Competition

The messaging app push comes amid an increasingly competitive AI landscape. Since DeepSeek AI made waves in January with its powerful new models, established players have accelerated their development timelines.

OpenAI recently launched its free o3-Mini reasoning model and enhanced GPT-4o with native image generation. Google unveiled Gemini 2.5 Pro with improved capabilities, while Musk’s xAI released Grok 3 and made most features available for free.

Industry watchers expect the pace of innovation to continue accelerating, with DeepSeek reportedly preparing to launch its next generation of models in the coming months.

For users, this competition means more options and better AI tools available in the apps they already use daily. As Perplexity expands to WhatsApp, it remains to be seen whether users will embrace having AI assistants as part of their private conversations or if concerns about privacy and information quality will emerge.