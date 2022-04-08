The Billionaire Peter Thiel criticized the financial titans during his keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami on Thursday for Bitcoin’s inability to reach $100,000, a popular benchmark among diehard believers. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is referred to as a “sociopathic grandpa” by a billionaire. Fed Chair Powell was also chastised at the Bitcoin 2022 conference. The four-day Bitcoin 2022 conference is billed as “the world’s largest Bitcoin event,” according to organizers.

Peter Thiel, president and founder of Clarium Capital Management LLC, delivered a talk at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida, United States. The four-day Bitcoin 2022 conference is billed as “the world’s largest Bitcoin event,” according to organizers.

“What will it take for this to happen?” he wondered, before accusing Buffett, 91, as well as JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, 66, and BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink, 69, of being “sociopathic grandfathers.” All three have expressed skepticism toward Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

As stated by a spokesman for BlackRock, the company declined to comment. However, he mentioned Fink’s recent shareholder letter, where the CEO indicated that a well-designed digital-payment system “may enhance the settlement of international transactions while reducing the possibility of money laundering and corruption.” According to Fink, digital currencies can also lower the cost of international transfers.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. did not respond to a request for comment, while JPMorgan declined to comment.

