Peyush Bansal says he requested Sony not to air his goof-up on Shark Tank

Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, remembered his terrible blunder on Shark Tank India, in which he told a participant, “Welcome to Lenskart,” rather than announcing the name of the show. He stated that he asked Sony Entertainment Television not to air his gaffe, but they decided to keep it.

Peyush told Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat on the former’s podcast, “I was in that zone.I didn’t even realise it. “Baaki sab hasne lag gaye” (While everyone began to laugh), I realised I had said “Welcome to Lenskart.”

Peyush stated that he is used to stating such in Zoom meetings and made an error on Shark Tank India. “Do saal Zoom pe nikaala hai.” ‘Welcome to Lenskart,’ koi aata hai toh sabse pehle bolte hai, toh woh mooh se nikal gaya. ‘Yaar, isko mat dikhana, mere se galti ho gayi,’ Sony says. ‘Yeh toh pakka dikhayenge,’ (We spent two years holding meetings on Zoom. I say ‘Welcome to Lenskart’ whenever someone joins, so it slipped out. “I requested Sony not to broadcast my blunder, but they answered, ‘We will definitely broadcast this.'”

Shark Tank is a business reality show. Even after season one of the show finished, India has become a topic of conversation at many dinner tables. The show is an official replica of the popular US television show Shark Tank. Rannvijay Singha hosted the Indian version of the show, which also included sharks Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. The show features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas and models to investors in exchange for funding and an equity stake in their company.

Peyush reprised his pitch for Lenskart to investors in 2010 during the first season finals of Shark Tank India. Vineeta joked, “75 percent apne business ka doge (Will you provide 75 percent equity)?” when he requested for one crore in exchange for one percent interest in his company.