Coronavirus antibody creator Pfizer (PFE) said Monday it intends to procure Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) for $100 an offer, in an arrangement worth an expected $6.7 billion. The news sent Arena stock soaring and gave a lift to Pfizer stock.

The arrangement basically duplicates the worth of Arena shares, and the stock immediately moved toward that level during noontime exchanges on the financial exchange today. Field shares took off 80.4% to close at 90.08. In the meantime, Pfizer stock, which as of late broke out of a cup base, flooded up and out of a purchase zone. It acquired 4.6% to 55.22.

In an official statement, Pfizer and Arena said the two sheets have consistently endorsed the arrangement. The field is a clinical-stage organization creating medications to treat immuno-fiery illnesses. The regions incorporate gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology.

One key medication Arena is creating is etrasimod. The medication right now is going through Phase 3 testing to treat ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s illness, and atopic dermatitis, a skin rash. It’s likewise in Phase 2 examinations for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. That is a development of white platelets in the throat. What’s more, Phase 2 investigations are continuous for Gerasimov to treat alopecia areata, or sketchy going bald.

Pfizer said it planned to finance the transaction with existing cash. The deal is contingent on regulatory approval as well as approval from holders of Arena stock.