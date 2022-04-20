P&G India Names LV Vaidyanathan As New CEO, 27 Years After He Joined As An Intern

Procter & Gamble has announced that LV Vaidyanathan would take over as Chief Executive Officer for the company’s operations in India on July 1, 2022.

Vaidyanathan is a former IIM Ahmedabad student who began his career with P&G as an assistant in 1995 and joined the India Sales group directly from the ground in 1996. He has over 26 years of experience working in various geologies and cultures such as India and ASEAN nations such as Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. He is now the CEO of the P&G business in Indonesia, where he is responsible for industry-driving development and value generation for the organization.

Under his leadership, the Indonesian firm has transformed into a value add for the parent organization and has overcome a formidable competitor in the market by inverting the offered gap over the most recent four years. Vaidyanathan is an outspoken advocate for equality and inclusion, and because of his efforts, P&G has achieved the goal of having half-women in positions of responsibility. He has also advanced the organization’s focus on climate supportability in Indonesia, where all of the organization’s assembling destinations have become ‘Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill,’ and the organization is working with outside partners to improve and foster innovation that can accelerate endeavors to propel the circular economy. Vaidyanathan has also served as the Chairman of the Indonesia Chapter of the US ASEAN Business Council.

LV Vaidyanathan will succeed Madhusudan Gopalan, who will assume a position of great power within P&G as Senior Vice President – Grooming and Oral Care, P&G Japan and Korea. During his four-year tenure as CEO of P&G India, Madhusudan spearheaded the business’s transformation and discovered its winning formula for delivering controllable top and main concern development consistently.

Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, said of the agreement, “I need to congratulate Madhusudan for his amazing administration of the India association in recent years and the shift of the business to imparting consistent adjusted growth and worth generation.” Not only has his initiative been laudable in guiding the corporation through the epidemic, but he is also leaving the company strategically positioned to succeed in India for a long time to come. I’m delighted with LV Vaidyanathan’s appointment as India CEO, who has been an integral part of P&G’s success narrative for more than two decades. He is a brilliant pioneer, and the Indian business would greatly benefit from his initiative and ability, which have led to the solid development of the different enterprises that he has led throughout Southeast Asia. Both Madhusudan and LV’s actions demonstrate the strength of Indian ability and India’s relevance as a capability plant for P&G all over the world.”

“It is a picture of immense pride for me to return to India and oversee the P&G company,” LV Vaidyanathan remarked. I’m looking forward to being back on the hunt, learning about the Indian customers, and meeting their needs. Going forward, it will be critical for us to maintain our focus on our methodology, which is delivering reliable results. We will raise current expectations on all aspects of our prevalence process, including product, package, brand correspondence, retail execution, and value. We will continue to drive efficiency improvements to fund development interests and aid in developing adjusted top-and-main concern development. As an active, lean, and responsible organization moving at the pace of the market, we intend to cause constructive disruption throughout the value chain of the business. I can scarcely wait to get things started, and I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented team in India.”