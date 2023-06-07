PGA Tour, LiV Golf, and DP World Tour Announce Groundbreaking Merger

In a stunning twist, the PGA Tour, the renowned golf tour organizer based in Florida that oversees golf tournaments in the United States and North America, has made an unexpected announcement that they will merge with LiV Golf, another prominent golf tour owned and financed by the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the PGA Tour, LiV Golf, and the DP World Tour made a significant announcement. The three entities have declared their decision to merge, with the objective of establishing a new, jointly owned, for-profit organization.

This strategic move aims to enhance the experience for all stakeholders involved by fostering heightened excitement and competition among the top golfers in the game.

In a statement on Tuesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan expressed his belief that the recent announcement is a historic moment for the world of golf. After enduring two years of distractions and disruptions, he emphasized that this merger marks a significant milestone.

Monahan assured fans that moving forward, they can have confidence in the collective commitment to uphold the longstanding promise of promoting top-level competition in professional golf. He reiterated the shared dedication to safeguarding and advancing the future of the sport

In addition to the PGA Tour, the PGA European Tour will also be joining forces with LiV Golf to establish a new unified, for-profit entity. Under this arrangement, the Public Investment Fund will serve as the exclusive investor for the new organization.

The PGA Tours will retain the right to appoint a majority of the board members, ensuring their continued influence. Jay Monahan, the current commissioner of the PGA Tour, is set to assume the role of CEO in the newly formed entity.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that the Public Investment Fund plans to inject billions of dollars into the development of the sport of golf.

The announcement of the merger came as a shock to numerous high-ranking players participating in the PGA Tour. Prominent figures like Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner, indicated that they learned about the news through social media as it broke.

Morikawa expressed his surprise with a tweet saying, “I love finding out morning news on Twitter.” Following the decision, it has been reported that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan held meetings with several players, leading to intense debates and discussions regarding the merger with LiV Golf.

From Competitors to Collaborators

Back in 2022, when LIV Golf was launched, the PGA Tour made it clear that any players or members who took part in LIV Golf tours, which could potentially clash with PGA Tour events, would face penalties such as fines, suspensions, or even bans.

The PGA Tour made an announcement on June 9, 2022, stating that any of its members who took part in the first LIV Golf tournament, whether they were current members or had recently left, would be disqualified from participating in PGA Tour events and would no longer be eligible for the Presidents Cup. In an intriguing turn of events, the PGA Tour, which regarded LIV Golf as a competitor just a few months ago, is now finalizing a merger with the very same organization. This unexpected development comes after a span of two years, during which the two tours were seen as separate entities vying for players and attention in the golfing world.

