Philadelphia installing 100 cameras near schools to curb gun violence

The Philadelphia government has declared that they will be installing 100 cameras close to the high schools and middle schools as a measure to control the gun violence in the area. The governing body is going to spend $1.8 million on the camera installation. This step taken by the government will make the area less risky for the students and they will be able to attend their schools without any fear.

Back in January, a 17-year-old student was executed out of the doors of his school in Southwest Philadelphia while he was returning to his house. The Mayor and other chiefs of the town said on June 13 that they are hopeful that there will reduction in such criminality after the installation of cameras.

The vice chief of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia asserted that these cameras will be installed around the campus of some chosen schools that have been in reports due to gun violence happening around their campuses. Adding further he said that these cameras will be connected to the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center from where the officers will be monitoring the crime every other second.

The president of the city council said that it is shameful for them to think that their city has such an environment that has led them to do this report. He also said that the residents of the town want the government to do something regarding the gun violence happening around the school campuses.

In recent times, the violence and homicides in Philadelphia have reached their peak. The city reported 562 killings in 2021 and as of June 13, it reported 227 killings, as asserted by the officers.

Apart from these 227 killings, it has also recorded around 800 shootings that did not result in death as of June 12. There were 95 young people (minimum) who might be 18 or below on the list of the victims.

A guy of 15 years was shot dead just a building after his school in April 2022. The murderer fired around 20 gunshots.

Back in May, a boy sitting out of the doors of his school was executed seven times. The boy was only 16 years old. 7 days after this incident three more students whose ages ranged from 15 to 17 were gunned down and injured while they were going back to their home from the school.

The vice chief of school safety expressed his concern over the matter saying that these youth murders occurring on a daily basis being normalized by the people is hard to see.