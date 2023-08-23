Philips Unveils 27E2F7901 Creator Monitor: Best Color Accuracy for Unbeatable Price

If you are looking to upgrade to a new monitor for powering your needs let it be from editing to playing some amazing games, then this is the time for you to make a new upgrade to a new upgrade where you will not get the experience with Ultra High Definition Quality but also you can experience brighten color with deep blacks which makes the overall picture quality improved and better over the existing monitors.

It’s quite hard to find such monitors in today’s market right? Well, Philips has taken up the initiative by launching its flagship series of monitors by naming it Philips 27E2F7901 Creator Series monitor.

Well, the model name maybe sound strange and hard to remember but the spec as well as the price is something that defines this monitor over other monitors in the market.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look into it and we can say that this new monitor is arguably the best monitor you can get for the price tag, so definitely it’s worth your time checkout the price as well as the specification of this new monitor.

Philips 27E2F7901 Creator Series Monitor – Specification and Features

This new monitor is a big eye-catching monitor for video editors as well as photo editors and even gamers perhaps not for pro gaming as the major highlight feature is to offer the “utmost color accuracy”.

Starting with the panel, here you get a bigger and widely spread panel of 27 inches, and not only that this new panel also comes with the support for 4K resolution out of the box.

Alongside the resolution, you also get some amazing features which include it packing with the higher ever color accuracy that this monitor offers in combination with this feature, you also get a 60Hz faster refresh rate as well.

Well, this may not be the right fit for pro gaming but definitely for amateur as well as mid-gaming, a 60Hz panel is more than enough.

The panel also offers up to 100% SRGB support combined with 98% of DCI-P3, 100% REC 709, and 108.6% of Adobe RGB color space not only this but infact you also get the deep blacks color output, thanks to the amazing and high-quality IPS Black Monitor which can almost give you the output you can from an OLED panel.

Other noted features of this new monitor are that it comes with the support for 4ms response time combined with the support for Adaptive Sync, Display HDR 40, and also you get other helpful features like Flicker-Free, LowBlue, and Anti-Sglare technologies out of the box.

Philips has also given concentration on offering some great connectivity features too where you get this monitor featuring a KVM switch which will allow you to connect the peripherals to any devices around.

The features don’t end up here, but infact you also get the support for DisplayPort Daisy-changing, which allows you to connect with other monitors too.

You also get the support for a USB Type-C port through which you can charge your laptop or MacBook with up to 96W of faster charging support. To take connectivity to the next step, you also get HDMI ports too.

The monitor is VESA capable and comes with a premium and unique finish, you also get the option to tilt, pivot and slide the monitor to an angle you want and the best part is that you can completely tilt the monitor to landscape as well as portrait mode too.

Philips 27E2F7901 Creator Series Monitor – Price

That was about the specification and with the features you might have already caught up thinking to get this monitor, isn’t it? Well, to make your final call, price is something which you should think about next! And guess what? Philips has not let us down here as you can get this amazing-looking monitor for as low as just $500.

Yes, you read it right, it just costs around $500. For the readers who aren’t aware, most professional monitors which come with similar features including the utmost color accuracy and the ability to slide to any angle including landscape and portrait are usually priced at around in the range of $700 to straight up $1200 too and here you get all of this for as low as $500 only.

So what’s stopping you now, checkout out the Amazon page through the link mentioned below and get yourself this amazing and fresh premium monitor for the best price. Enjoy shopping.

Buy PHILIPS Creator Series 27E2F7901 27″ 4K UHD IPS Black Display here

Source: XDA Devlopers

