Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn Administration Threatens Facebook Shutdown in Thailand

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta-owned Facebook is having a hard time this year, starting with massive layoffs to the failure of its thread app then paying compensation for the lawsuit, and now the company is getting threats from Thailand for shut down its social media network in the country.

There was a recent announcement by Thai’s Cabinet Minister who openly threatened Meta’s owned Facebook to run its business in the country, the cabinet minister has strongly emphasized the advertisement policies led by FaceBook which they believe is not perfect enough as it has been leading people to Thailand to fall under bigger scams. Here is everything you need to know.

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn Makes Public Threat About Facebook Shutdown in Thailand

It’s ain’t the first time we are getting to see Mark Zuckerberg‘s owned FaceBook a.k.a Meta has been facing such concerns, however, Thailand is maybe among the first country who has taken the initiative to directly shut down Facebook’s operations in the country in concern to the increasing number of scams happening in the country.

Also Read: ‘Violation may lead to termination’: Meta warns employees ignoring 3-day-per-week office rule

Thailand’s minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn made an open statement claiming that he and his colleagues are all set to take this case forward to “criminal court” by the end of this month on the argument of shutting down FaceBook’s business and operations in Thailand.

While talking about the concern, the minister of Digital Economy and Society revealed that his administration has already approached and appealed to FaceBook’s parent company Meta to take the initiative on reducing fraudulent ads, for which the company did take action and blocked around 5000 ads and associated accounts, however, the administration shares that even after the steps taken, still, the problem has been persisting.

Also Read: Facebook Begins Lawsuit Compensation Payouts: Check Your Eligibility

Adding more to the statement, he shared that ads and fake problems on FaceBook have seen a huge increase which usually represents some reputable financial and investment advisors who offer high profits for a minute investment, this has resulted in people falling for scams thus ending up completely emptying their bank accounts.

Facebook scams are something that is not only present in Thailand but infact every country around the world has been affected by the same issue. Every year, nearly millions and millions of people have been reported to have fallen under such scams, and guess what? Many people didn’t even report it too.

Well, you have heard about the problems, but the question is how people can get a solution to this issue.

Also Read: Facebook Ordered to Pay Norway $100,000 Daily for Privacy Violations

Avoiding Facebook Scams: Protective Measures to Stay Safe

If we see the major outline here is that scammers usually take the initiative to attract victims by offering huge amounts of money for which you will be required to share credentials. We would highly recommend you that kindly not take any such steps from people who are not verified and also who seek your personal bank account details including your CVV number from your bank card.

Also, it would be a good practice if you at least try to report such scams to FaceBook, so that with the reporting the process of reducing the number of fake profiles and ads can be increased.

Also Read: After the owner of Meta threatens to cancel an MMA match, Elon Musk threatens to “bang on” Mark Zuckerberg’s “door” the next day

It’s only for users but infact we would also recommend FaceBook consider making policy changes as well as stricter their advertisement guidelines to process and release genuine ads and profiles.

However, as an additional, it’s always good to have content moderators available who will do the job for FaceBook to detect fraudulent content.

Comments

comments